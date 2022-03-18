Falcons down Lady Cards in FH2A action

March 17, 2022
With winter sports all wrapped up, The News is recognizing the local student-athletes that were presented with All-Conference Honors for their respective sports.
East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central all compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NWPC) and Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A).
Any athlete that earned All-Conference Honors in multiple events will have the number of events following their name.
Girls All-Conference
East Surry – Faith Braithwaite (2), Ember Midkiff, Madeline Dayton (2), Clara Willard
Millennium Charter – Savannah Allen (3), Ava Hiatt (1), Ruby Hoerter (4), Clara Minix (2), Ava Utt (3)
Mount Airy – Ella Brant, Gracie Butcher (2), Kylie James, Audrey Marion (2), Carrie Marion (2), Lily Morris, Kancie Tate, Greer Tidd
North Surry – Isabel Delfin (2), Bella Aparicio (2), Ella Riggs (2), Carly Puckett, Sarah Sutphin, Ashley Jackson, Erin Moore, Anna Escobar
Surry Central – Lanie Fitzgerald (4), Lillian Orozio (2), Rubi Cortes-Rosas (4), Abigail Hernandez (2), Andrea Gonzalez (3), Ella Priddy (2), Wendy Cantor (2), Claire Marion
Girls season summary
East Surry’s girls finished second in the FH2A team standings.
Dayton won the conference title in long jump, while also finishing second in triple jump. Braithwaite had two second-place finishes in the 55 and 300 meters, Midkiff won silver in high jump and Willard was runner-up in shot put.
Millennium finished second in NWPC team standings. Utt won the conference title in high jump, then went on to finish fourth in the event at the 1A/2A State Championship Meet.
Utt, Hoerter, Allen and Minix were named All-Conference as a relay team in the 4×400 and 4×800 relays. The Lions won gold in the 4×400 and silver in the 4×800. Hoerter was also named All-Conference after finishing second in the 1600 and 3200 meters, while Hiatt and Allen won took first and second in shot put.
The Mount Airy girls won the NW1A team championship, and coach Ron Snow was named NW1A Coach of the Year.
Butcher set the conference records in both the long jump and triple jump, and competed in both events at the 1A/2A State Championship. She finished ninth in long jump and 10th in the girls triple jump at the state championship.
Brant, Tate, Audrey and Carrie Marion earned All-Conference Honors as the Bears’ 4×200 relay team. As individuals: Carrie Marion won the 55 hurdles, Morris won the high jump, Audrey Marion took second in the high jump, Tidd finished second in the long jump and James won silver in shot put.
The Lady Greyhounds finished fifth in the team competition. The team won three individual gold medals: Aparicio won the 55 meters, Delfin won the 500 meters and Riggs won shot put. Aparicio and Riggs qualified for the state championship and finished fourth in their respective events.
Delfin, Sutphin, Puckett and Aparicio made up the 4×200 relay team that finished second, and the 4×400 team of Jackson, Moore, Escobar and Riggs also won a silver medal.
Surry Central’s girls won the FH2A Conference Championship, and Fitzgerald was named Female Athlete of the Championship Meet. Individually, two Eagles won conference titles: Cortes-Rosas finished first in the 1000 meters, and Fitzgerald won the 1600 and 3200 meters.
Three relay teams also won gold at the conference championship: Priddy, Cantor, Orozio and Marion in the 4×200; Priddy, Cantor, Cortes-Rosas and Gonzalez in the 4×400, and Fitzgerald, Hernandez, Gonzalez and Cortes-Rosas in the 4×800. All three relay teams qualified for the state championship and had the following finishes: the 4×400 team finished fifth, the 4×800 team took sixth and the 4×200 team finished eighth.
Five Surry Central girls finished second in their respective events: Gonzalez in the 500 meters, Hernandez in the 1600 meters, Cortes-Rosas in the 3200 meters, Orozio in the 55 hurdles, and Fitzgerald in the pole vault.
Boys All-Conference
East Surry – Sam Whitt, Gabriel Harpe, Matthew Keener, Isaiah Arrington, Cooper Motsinger (2), Tristan Hernandez, Layton Allen (4), Lindann Fleming, Brett Clayton (2), Kyle Zinn
Millennium Charter – Calvin Devore (3), Hartley Devore (2), Ford Holmes, Brody Krackenberg, Nick Johnson, Diego Gomez
Mount Airy – Blake Hawks (2), Mason Hill, Steven Johnson, Caden Ratcliff (2),
North Surry – Talan Vernon (2), Jared Hiatt (4), Chuck Powers, Jake Simmons, Derek Vannieuwkoop (2), Alejando Guerrero-Rodriguez, Owen McMillian, Jair Gonzalez
Surry Central – Charlie Hernandez, Ignacio Morales (4), Chris Nava, Sebastian Sanchez, Brangly Mazariegos, Luke Creed
Boys season summary
East Surry won the FH2A Championship as a team and had eight athletes named All-Conference.
The Cardinals’ 4×200 team of Allen, Fleming, Clayton and Zinn won gold, as did the 4×400 team of Allen, Clayton, Arrington and Keener. Allen added two individual silvers in the 55 and 300 meters, and Motsinger did so in the 1600 and 3200 meters. Harpe and Parker tied for second in the high jump, Hernandez finished second in the 55 hurdles and Whitt finished second in shot put.
The Millennium men finished second as a team in the NWPC Championship. Calvin Devore won the conference title in the 1000 meters, then went on to finish ninth in the event at the 1A/2A State Championship.
The Lions’ 4×800 team of Holmes, Krackenberg, Calvin Devore and Hartley Devore, won gold in the conference championship, and the team of the Devores, Johnson and Gomez finished second in the 4×400 relay.
Mount Airy’s boys finished third in the NW1A team standings at the conference championship. Hawks and Ratcliff each set new NW1A records for the boys.
Hawks’ top performance came in the triple jump, and he also won the conference title in the long jump with a jump of 19-05.00 feet. He competed in both events at the state championship, finishing third in triple jump and fourth in long jump.
Ratcliff’s record-setting performance came in the 1000 meters, then he added a second-place finish in the 3200 meters. Hill and Johnson took first and second in shot put.
North Surry’s Jared Hiatt was named FH2A Male Athlete of the Championship Meet with four All-Conference performances. Hiatt won gold in the long jump, triple jump and high jump, while taking silver in 4×400 relay with Vernon, Powers and Simmons. Hiatt qualified for the 1A/2A State Championship in all three jumping events. He went on to win the Long Jump State Championship, finish third in high jump and fifth in triple jump.
Vernon had the Hounds’ other conference championship in the 55 meters, while Vannieuwkoop finished second in triple jump. In addition to North Surry’s 4×400 silver medal, the 4×200 team of Guerrero-Rodriguez, McMillian, Gonzalez and Vannieuwkoop finished as runner-up.
Surry Central’s boys finished second in the team competition. Morales won three gold medals at the conference championship in the 1000, 1600 and 3200 meters. He went on to the state championship in the 3200 meters and finished seventh.
Hernandez added an individual conference title for the Golden Eagle boys by winning the 500 meters, and Creed took second in the pole vault. The 4×800 relay team of Morales, Nava, Sanchez and Mazariegos finished second.