East Surry sweeps series vs. Forbush

Due to inflation, the “Price” of Golden Eagle wrestling champions has recently doubled.

In the span of about 15 minutes, both Jacob and Jeremiah Price won gold medals at the 2022 2A State Championship Wrestling Meet. The brothers won state titles on the same mat in back-to-back weight classes.

“It feels awesome to have the two of them win, especially for them to do it back-to-back,” said Golden Eagle wrestling coach Stephen Priddy. “Both won convincingly, too. I’m really excited for their family and for our fans.”

The road to a state championship was different for each brother.

Jeremiah, a junior, came into the year’s tournament a two-time state champion. He won the 2A 145-pound championship his freshman and sophomore years, then moved up to 152 as a junior. Jeremiah is the first Surry Central wrestler ever to win three state titles, and joins Mount Airy’s Jacob Hogue (2015-17) as the only three-time champs in Surry County history.

“Jeremiah went out there and did what he does best,” Priddy said. “I still got nervous before his and everybody’s matches, but once it started no one ever really got close to beating him.”

Jacob, a sophomore, entered his second state tournament having competed in the 152 bracket of the 2021 tourney. He competed with a torn muscle in his back and came up short of medaling.

Following last year’s tournament, Priddy went on the record to say, “Next year, [Jacob] will come back healthy and probably wrestle for a state title.” He was right.

Jacob’s season didn’t really get going until December due to his injury.

“After he got over his injury, and the fear of getting reinjured, he started climbing the ladder,” said Josh Price, Surry Central assistant coach and father to Jeremiah and Jacob. “Big brother helped too. He won Most Outstanding Wrestler up there at West Wilkes, so that really helped his confidence too.

“I’ll give it to Jacob. Once he got his head in the game and got over his back, he’s been really focused and worked hard.”

Though he competed in the 2021 State Tournament, Jacob had never wrestled at the Greensboro Coliseum where the tournament is traditionally held. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2021 2A championship was held at Glenn High School before returning to the coliseum this year.

Josh, who admitted he was nervous all day Saturday in anticipation of the championship matches, said Jacob definitely had some nerves about competing for a state title.

“He’s burned our phones up tournament long, asking ‘What do you know about this kid, what about that kid,’” Josh said. “A lot of times you just have to get them to the whistle. Once that whistle blows, you forget about all the other stuff going on. I think that’s what he did.”

With the championship rounds not beginning until 4:00 Saturday afternoon, and Jacob being in one of the last matches since the tournament started at 182, he spent the day at the top of the bleachers so he could watch other matches.

“He wanted to know what to expect,” Josh said. “It works for some, and it doesn’t for others. But for him it worked. He wrestled his match.”

Jeremiah won the state title his freshman year in the coliseum. Josh said that experience, as well as some of the national tournaments Jeremiah has competed in, makes a big difference when it comes to nerves.

“It really helps if you’ve been there before,” Josh said.

Neither wrestler looked nervous once their matches began.

Jacob, the Midwest 2A Champion at 145, won his opening match via fall in the first period, then won via 15-7 major decision in the quarterfinals and 16-1 technical fall in the semifinals. He ran into 2A West Champion Caleb Johnson-White in the finals, and defeated the East Burke senior via 8-2 decision.

Jacob finished the year with a 32-2 record.

Jeremiah’s finished his first two matches before either made it out of the first period. He won his first match via fall in just 10 seconds, then took 26 seconds to win his second match. Jeremiah’s semifinal match went into the second period, but Jeremiah ended it in less than three minutes with a 25-10 technical fall.

Dilan Patton of Patton High School was the 2A West Champion at 152 and was 38-2 coming into the finals. Jeremiah defeated Patton via 26-9 technical fall to win his third state title.

Jeremiah finished the year 42-0. Only three wrestlers in North Carolina won their championship match via technical fall, and Jeremiah’s 26 points were the most scored in the championship round by 10. he was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the 2A Tournament.

“That’s what we want,” Josh said. “Don’t want either to leave any doubts.”

Speaking as a dad, Josh said he was extremely proud of both his sons for the work they put in this year.

“The little brother’s had to kind of hang there with big brother for a bit, and he may’ve felt like he was in a shadow a little, but we had to tell him to let big brother go do big brother and you do little brother,” Josh said. “ That was a big accomplishment for us: getting him to realize ‘Hey, I’m me and he’s him.’”

In addition to Jacob and Jeremiah’s gold medals, Surry Central seniors Karson Crouse and Spencer LeClair each finished fifth in their brackets. This is the first time in Surry Central history that four wrestlers finished on the podium the same year. There were also a record six qualifiers from the school.

“We had two weeks of really good weeks of practice before regionals,” Josh said. “Every kid in the room was dialed in. We pushed them, and even bumped practice another 30 minutes one week. They all bought into it, which was great to see.”

“We’ve been fortunate, for sure,” Priddy added. “They’ve all been really focused the last month and it’s paid off.”

Crouse medaled for the first time in his career in his third state championship appearance. He dropped his opening match of the 160 bracket to Bunker Hill’s Brayden Guess, who went on to win a silver medal. Crouse responded with three consecutive wins in the consolation bracket.

Crouse dropped his consolation semifinals match via 6-4 decision, but rebounded with a win via second-period fall in the fifth-place match.

LeClair, competing in the 170 bracket, won his opening match via fall, but dropped his second match to R-S Central’s Richard Post via 6-3 decision. Post went on to win a silver medal.

LeClair won his next two matches to reach the medal rounds, but lost the consolation semifinals to eventual third-place winner Ian Moore of Bandys. LeClair defeated Bunker Hill’s Donta Davis in just 30 seconds to finish fifth.

Junior Enoch Lopez and sophomore Xavier Salazar also qualified for the state tournament. Lopez went 1-2 in the 195 bracket, and Salazar went 102 in the 106 bracket.