East Surry sweeps series vs. Forbush

A 3-run home run hit by East Surry’s Folger Boaz gives the Cardinals a 3-1 lead over the visiting Forbush Falcons.
East Surry’s Trey Armstrong (12) tags Forbush’s Logan Beane (4) out at second to keep the Falcon from stealing.
Luke Bowman connects for one of his two hits for East Surry against Forbush.
Cardinal Folger Boaz finished with 10 strikeouts in six innings on the mound for East Surry.
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Two championship contenders in a star-studded conference began league play with a two-game series this past week.
The Foothills 2A Conference series marks just the fourth and fifth meetings between East Surry and Forbush since 2008, with the Falcons having won in 2008, 2009 and 2018.
The Cardinals came away victorious in two close games: East won 5-3 in East Bend on March 15, then defended Barry Hall Field with a 4-3 victory on March 18. East Surry improves to 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in conference play, while Forbush drops to 2-5 overall and 0-2 in conference.
The two baseball powerhouses spent years atop their respective conferences before both joining the FH2A.
East Surry came into the 2022 season having won four consecutive Northwest 1A Conference Championships. The 2021 Cardinals won the school’s fourth West Regional Championship and earned the State Runner-up trophy for the fourth time as well.
Forbush won the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championship in four consecutive seasons from 2016-2019, then finished second in 2021 after no conference champion was crowned in 2020. The 2021 Falcons reached the 2A West Regional Championship and finished runner-up.
Folger Boaz got the win on the mound for East Surry on Friday. In six innings, the junior had 10 strikeouts, six walks and hit one batter. He allowed two hits and two runs; one of which was earned.
Matthew Keener came in for the save in the seventh inning, hitting one batter, allowing two hits and one run.
The Falcons used two pitchers as well. Thomas Conrad threw the first four innings and had five strikeouts, one walk and hit one batter. Conrad gave up five hits and four runs.
Will Summers pitched the final two innings and held East Surry hitless. Summers tossed six strikeouts and walked one batter.
Forbush got on the board first just as they did in their first meeting earlier in the week. After the Falcons left a runner on base in the first and second innings, Holden Moxley and Logan Beane were walked to begin the top of the third. Moxley later scored on a fielder’s choice hit by Cannon Doub.
The Cardinals countered in the bottom of the inning. Luke Bowman reached first after hitting a fielder’s choice that saw Tristen Mason called out at second base, then Trey Armstrong joined Bowman on base after being walked with a full count. Boaz scored both his Cardinal teammates with a 3-run home run.
The Falcons cut the lead to 3-2 by capitalizing on a Cardinal error in the top of the fourth. Dawson Graham was on second with two outs when CJ Boyd hit a hard grounder between first and second, which sent Graham to third. Hesitation by the fielders led to a wild throw to first that gave Graham time to round third and score.
East Surry had a runner on second in the bottom of the fourth, but a double play ended the inning before the Cards could add another run. A fourth run did come in the fifth inning though. Mason led with a single, then stole second with Bowman up to bat. Bowman scored Mason with an RBI single to force a pitching change. Bowman made it all the way to third, and Boaz – who was intentionally walked – made it to second before a pair of Summers strikeouts ended the inning.
Forbush loaded the bases in the top of the sixth with only one out on the board. Graham attempted to steal home on a wild pitch, but Cardinal catcher Bowman chased down the pitch and flipped it to Boaz for the tag. Boaz struck the next batter out to keep the two-run lead intact.
The Falcons’ made the Cards sweat in the top of the seventh. East Surry picked up two quick outs in which Keener and Anthony Ayers chased down grounders and made the throws to Brown at first, but then Doub was hit by a pitch. Doub moved to second on a balk called on Keener, then Conrad hit a line drive to center field to score Doub and cut the lead to 4-3.
Graham followed with a single that moved Conrad to second. Chase Smitherman also got hit bat on the ball, but hit a grounder right to Ayers at third to make an easy force out.
East Surry is just the second team since the 2016 season to hand Forbush multiple conference losses in the same season. The only other instance of this was when West Stokes beat the Falcons twice in 2021.
The Cardinals have now won 19 consecutive regular season games.
Scoring
Forbush – 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1 = 3
East Surry – 0, 0, 3, 0, 1, 0, – = 4
