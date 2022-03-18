North Surry tops Mount Airy 8-3

Mount Airy’s Cameryn Wilson connects for a line drive against North Surry, but his hit sails just outside first base and into foul territory.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Cam Taylor quickly gets the ball to the cutoff man after fielding a Mount Airy hit.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Ashton Gwyn tosses a strike during the third inning of Thursday’s game against North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Rylan Venable (3) dives back to first base before being tagged by North Surry’s Keaton Hudson (8).
Cory Smith | The News
A strong start propelled North Surry over Mount Airy in the teams’ first meeting in more than two years.
The visiting Greyhounds seemed destined for a blowout win after putting up six unanswered runs in the first three innings. The Bears battled back with three runs in the bottom of the third, all with two outs on the board, to find new life. North Surry regrouped and added two runs for cushion, going on to win the game 8-3.
A lot changed in the two years since the Bears and Hounds last faced off on March 11, 2020. Both teams were primed for historic runs that season, with many of the players in that game either on collegiate rosters, signed to play in college or projected top-10 picks in the 2022 MLB draft.
The 2020 game between the two schools, which North won 6-1, turned out to be the final high school baseball game for either school that year. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down high school sports less than 48 hours later.
The 2022 battle between Mount Airy and North Surry, which took place 737 days later, featured an almost entirely new slate of players as well as new head coaches in each dugout.
North Surry (5-1) picked up where it left off more than two years earlier by scoring six quick runs. The Hounds’ first three batters each circled the bases to score in the top of the first: Kolby Watson, Ethan Edwards and Miles Draughn. Four first-inning hits led to three runs before Mount Airy (5-3) even had an opportunity to bat.
The Greyhounds’ attack continued in the second inning when Jake Beamer led off with a single. Corbin Dollyhigh scored Beamer on a double, then crossed home plate himself when Draughn doubled later in the inning. North then added its sixth run in the third inning when James McCreary reached first on a fielder’s choice, stole second and third base, then made it to the plate on a single from Beamer.
Edwards, who pitched all seven innings for North Surry, went three up three down in each of the first two innings. A Mount Airy ground out and strikeout to start the bottom of the third didn’t look promising for the Bears, but the home team found life after Ashton Gwyn became the team’s first baserunner of the evening.
Rylan Venable moved Gwyn to third with a single to right field. Cameryn Wilson faced a full count before being walked to load the bases, then Logan Dowell was hit by a pitch to score Mount Airy’s first run.
Tennessee Tech-commit Reece McDuffie crushed a 2RBI double to score Venable and Wilson, while moving Dowell to third. Dowell took off for the plate on a wild pitch, but was caught stealing.
North Surry responded in the make-or-break fourth inning. Edwards led off by taking Gwyn’s first pitch and hitting into left field for a double. Singles from Draughn and Brodie Robertson scored Edwards, and Draughn scored while Mount Airy executed a double play: Reece Deaton fielded the grounder hit by Cam Taylor, tossed to Dowell for the force play at second, then Dowell fired a throw to Kamden Hawks at first.
McCreary rounded the bases once again with two outs, but Gwyn threw a strikeout to end the inning before more damage could be done.
North Surry put a runner on second in each of the three remaining innings, but none advanced any farther than that. Mount Airy put runners in scoring position in the fifth and sixth innings, but never could make it back to the plate.
Edwards finished with nine strikeouts, three walks, allowed four hits and three runs.
Gwyn pitched the first 5.0 innings for the Bears and had three strikeouts, two walks, allowed 13 hits and 8 runs. Landon Gallimore threw the next 1.2 innings and had two strikeouts, one base on balls and gave up one hit, and Ian Gallimore was on the mound for the final out of the game.
North Surry has now won its 11 consecutive meetings against Mount Airy.
Scoring
North Surry – 3, 2, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0 = 8
Mount Airy – 0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0 = 3
