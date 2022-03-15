Cardinals win opening FH2A golf match

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry’s Bradley Davis was the medalist in Monday’s Foothills 2A Conference golf match with a nine-hole score of 39.

Surry Central's Adam Hege tees off at the eighth hole at Pilot Knob Park Country Club

Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central’s Adam Hege tees off at the eighth hole at Pilot Knob Park Country Club

North Surry's Nic Grey putts on the seventh green.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry’s Nic Grey putts on the seventh green.

North Surry's Brody York chips onto the green during Monday's Foothills 2A Golf Match.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry’s Brody York chips onto the green during Monday’s Foothills 2A Golf Match.

East Surry's Chase Harris chips onto the green at Pilot Knob Park Country Club.

Cory Smith | The News

East Surry’s Chase Harris chips onto the green at Pilot Knob Park Country Club.

Surry Central's Reece Hanson watches his drive soar.

Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central’s Reece Hanson watches his drive soar.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Seven Foothills 2A Conference golf teams competed at Pilot Knob Park Country Club on Monday.

The first FH2A meet of the 2022 boys season saw the 2021 1A State Runner-up East Surry win by 12 strokes. The Cardinals had five golfers finish in the top six.

East Surry won the meet with a four-player team score of 157. Surry Central was second at 159, followed by Forbush at 184, North Surry at 191, Wilkes Central at 211, North Wilkes at 222 and West Wilkes at 223.

Cardinal senior Bradley Davis was the medalist for the meet with a nine-hole score of 38 strokes. The top seven individual scores were all within three strokes, and the top 12 within six strokes.

TOP INDIVIDUAL SCORERS:

1. Bradley Davis (ES) 38

T-2. Adam Hege (SC) 39

T-2. Chase Harris (ES) 39

T-4. Connor Key (ES) 40

T-4. Anderson Badgett (ES) 40

T-4. Jace Goldbach (ES) 40

7. Reece Hanson (SC) 41

T-8. Nic Grey (NS) 43

T-8. Briley Wyatt (NW) 43

T-10. Nathan Narehood (SC) 44

T-10. Ethan Hutchens (FB) 44

T-10. Hayes* (WC) 44

TEAM RESULTS

1. East Surry Cardinals 157

Bradley Davis 38

Chase Harris 39

Connor Key 40

Anderson Badgett 40

Jace Goldbach 40

2. Surry Central Golden Eagles 169

Adam Hege 39

Reece Hanson 41

Wesley Whitaker 45

Nathan Narehood 44

Avery Wilmoth 59

Paydon Snow 58

3. Forbush Falcons 184

Ethan Hutchens 44

Joe Hennings 45

Eli Sloan 51

Aiden Lyon 50

Hunter Hall 45

Noah Hudspeth 53

4. North Surry Greyhounds 191

Nic Grey 43

Brody York 46

Lucas Vestal 53

Jansen Huff 54

Aiden Oakley 49

Alex Rios 53

5. Wilkes Central Eagles* 211

Hayes 44

Demeny 49

Hincher 63

Mathis 55

Elmore 65

Biesak 64

6. North Wilkes Vikings 222

Carter Huffman 50

Briley Wyatt 43

Will Harold 60

Hunter Brown 69

7. West Wilkes Blackhawks 223

Andrew Barlow 58

Taner Estes 47

Jacob Bray 53

Leo Resendiz 68

Dalton Lahargoue 65

Bryson Patterson 68

*Only surnames were provided for Wilkes Central golfers

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports