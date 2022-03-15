NCHSAA to continue overseeing athletics for four years

CONCORD — Nine Surry County wrestlers finished in the top four of their respective weight classes in the 2A Midwest Regional Championship.

Six top-four finishes from Surry Central, headlined by two gold medalists, helped the Golden Eagles capture their first Regional Championship as a team in school history. The most recent Surry County team to win the 2A Regional Title was North Surry in 2015.

North Surry finished No. 11 in the team competition, and East Surry was No. 12.

Central’s Jacob Price and Jeremiah Price, as well as East Surry Eli Becker, each won Regional Championships in their respective weight classes. Surry Central’s Xavier Salazar, Karson Crouse, Spencer LeClair and Enoch Lopez were Regional Runners-up, East Surry’s Daniel Villaseñor finished third and North Surry’s Garrett Shore finished fourth.

All nine will compete at the 2A State Championship Meet.

Results for each school are below:

North Surry

Shore faced an uphill battle after suffering a loss to Lexington’s Leviathan Haynes in the opening round of the 170-pound bracket.

He stayed alive in the consolation round by pinning Randleman’s Andrew Duncan. Shore then won back-to-back matches via major decision to reach the consolation semifinals, then beat Robinson’s Gabe Sevilla via 9-7 decision to qualify for the state championship.

Shore fell to Walkertown’s Brayden Milner in the consolation finals.

Caleb Utt, Jase Hernandez and Ty Gwyn each finished in the top six of their weight class.

Utt, wrestling 126, won his first-round match before falling to Wilkes Central’s Tyler Holland. Holland went on to win the 126 Regional Title and improve his record to 34-0. Utt won his next two matches in the consolation bracket before dropping a match to the eventual fourth-place finisher.

Hernandez won his first match in the 195 bracket, but dropped his second. He won two consolation matches, one via 6-4 decision and the other with a pin in the first period, before falling to East Surry’s Daniel Villaseñor in the consolation semifinals.

Gwyn competed in the 285 bracket and won his first two matches via fall. Gwyn ran into the eventual champion, Providence Grove’s Colton Wood, in the semifinals and led 6-4 heading into the third period. Wood scored a reversal in the final period before pinning Gwyn.

Gwyn was defeated by Salisbury’s Jaden Gaither in the consolation semis.

East Surry

Becker, a junior, cruised to the championship match of the 182 bracket. He won his first match via fall in the first period, won his quarterfinal match via 11-0 major decision and won his semifinal match via 9-1 major decision.

Becker met North Stanly’s Meliek Bryant in the finals. Bryant led 4-2 after the first period, but an 8-0 second period put Becker up 10-4. Becker led 15-6 at one point, going on to win the match via 15-11 decision. Becker improves to 34-0 on the season with the championship win.

Villaseñor earned a first-round BYE in the 195 bracket, then defeated Monroe’s Jesus Jarquim via 13-2 major decision in the quarterfinals. Villaseñor was defeated by eventual Regional Runner-up, Enoch Lopez of Surry Central, in the semifinals.

Villaseñor defeated North Surry’s Hernandez via second-period fall to reach the consolation finals, then picked up a 45-second win to finish third.

Jordan Dezarn, Lucas East and Trace Tilley each made it to the second day of the 2A Regional Championship, but fell short of the medal rounds.

Dezarn ran into the eventual 120 champion, Reidsville’s Rayshun James, in the opening round. Dezarn had a BYE in the first round of the consolation bracket before being defeated by North Surry’s Will Brickell.

Tilley picked up a quick win in his opening match to advance to the quarterfinals of the 160 bracket. It was here that he met Surry Central’s Karson Crouse in a rematch from the conference championship. The duo went three full rounds, with Crouse winning via 4-0 decision.

East won his first match in the 220 bracket via 3-1 freshman, giving the freshman his first win at a regional tournament. He next ran into top-seeded Chase Crayton and was defeated via fall. Crayton win on to win the bracket. East won his first consolation match, but fell one match short of finishing in the top six.

Surry Central

All three of Surry Central’s state qualifiers from 2020-21 will return to the 2A State Championship this season, in addition to three more Golden Eagles.

Karson Crouse, Jeremiah Price and Jacob Price are the three returning state qualifiers. Both Price brothers won gold medals, and Crouse finished second in his bracket after going into a sudden-victory period in the championship match.

Jeremiah Price captured his third 2A Regional Championship, doing so this year in the 152 bracket. Jeremiah earned a first-round BYE then pinned his quarterfinal, semifinal and championship opponents in the first period of those matches. He never trailed, and outscored opponents 22-5 in those three matches before picking up the pin.

Jeremiah, a junior, only wrestled for four minutes and 12 seconds in the tournament. He sits at 38-0 on the season and has won his past 87 matches.

Jacob Price didn’t earn a first-round BYE and still managed to win the 145 championship in just four minutes and 20 seconds. Jacob didn’t give up a single point during the tournament as three of his four matches finished in less than 60 seconds, including a 47-second win in the championship.

Jacob, a sophomore, sits at 28-2 on the season and has not lost in 2022.

Crouse looked to win his first Regional Championship as a senior competing in the 160 bracket. He won his first match via first-period fall, then took the quarterfinal match via 4-0 decision and the semifinal match via 8-3 decision.

Crouse faced Reidsville’s Julius Miller in the championship match. Neither wrestler scored in the first period, then Crouse took a 1-0 advantage after the second period. Miller started on the bottom in the third period and tied things up with an escape. The pair went into a sudden victory overtime period after finishing the three periods tied 1-1, and it was here that Miller scored a takedown to win the 160 Regional Title.

Crouse sits at 27-4 heading into the state tournament.

Zavier Salazar, Spencer LeClair and Enoch Lopez each qualified for the first state championship by finishing second at regionals.

Salazar wrestled 106 and picked up two quick wins to reach the semifinals, then advanced to the finals with a 1-0 decision win over Trinity’s Brayden Hall. Salazar fell to Morehead’s Jared Thomas, currently 46-2 on the season, in the title match.

LeClair led 8-0 in his first-round match before pinning his opponent in the third period. LeClair picked up another win via fall in the quarterfinals, then won via 1-0 decision in the semis. Mount Pleasant’s Kyler Pickard got the best of LeClair in the title match, winning via 5-0 decision to advance to 44-3 on the season.

Lopez ran into some familiar foes on the way to a silver medal in the 195 bracket. After a pair of lightning-fast wins in the first two rounds, Lopez met conference foe Daniel Villaseñor of East Surry in the semis. Villaseñor led 3-2 before Lopez scored five unanswered points and picked up the pin.

Lopez battled another Foothills 2A Conference opponent in the finals: Forbush’s Luke Hurley. Hurley led 4-1 after the first period and 6-2 after the second before going off to win via 14-3 major decision. Hurley heads into the state tournament 45-2.

Central’s Ayden Norman (113) and Wyatt Wall (138) each finished in the top six, but came just short of the medal matches.