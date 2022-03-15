Hoops stars named All-District

March 15, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News

<p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News</p>

Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News

<p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Cory Smith | The News

The N.C. Basketball Coaches Association (NCBCA) has announced the 2021-2022 All-District Teams and Awards as voted on by the members of each district.

The NCBCA has over 900 members and it’s schools are divided into 12 districts. Only active members can nominate and vote for All-District honors.

Districts are divided geographically, but not by division (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A). Local athletes from Surry, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin Counties were grouped with District 11.

All-District selections from the aforementioned counties are listed below and formatted as NAME, GRADE, SCHOOL.

Girls District 11 First Team

MIA McMILLEN, 12, SURRY CENTRAL

  • Foothills 2A Conference Co-Player of the Year
  • Season averages: 21.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 5.2 steals, 0.5 blocks, 50% field goal percentage, 50% adjusted field goal percentage, 44% FT
  • Four games of 30+ points
  • 14 games of 20+ points
  • 18 games of 15+ points
  • Scored 10+ in all 22 games
  • 10 double-doubles

CALLIE ALLEN, 12, NORTH SURRY

  • FH2A Conference Co-Player of the Year
  • Season averages: 15.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 3.6 steals, 0.1 blocks, 46% FG, 51% AFG, 39% 3pt FG percentage, 76% FT
  • Six games of 20+ points
  • 21 games of 10+ points
  • 19 games making at least one 3-pointer

Girls District 11 Second Team

SKYLAR SOUTHARD, 12, FORBUSH

  • Season averages: 15.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.8 steals, 5.4 blocks, 49% FG, 50% AFG, 68% FT
  • Three games of 20+ points
  • 27 games of 10+ points
  • 16 double-doubles
  • 1 triple-double (29 pts, 15 rbs, 11 blks)

Girls District 11 Third Team

ALEXIS BALL, 12, FORBUSH

  • Season averages: 15.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.9 steals, 0.7 blocks, 40% FG, 49% AFG, 34% 3PT, 73% FT
  • Seven games of 20+ points
  • 24 games of 10+ points
  • Four double-doubles
  • 13 games making at least one 3-pointer

CADENCE LAWSON, 12, EAST SURRY

  • Season averages: 14.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks, 43% FG, 27% AFG, 23% 3PT, 63% FT
  • Four games of 20+ points
  • 19 games of 10+ points
  • Five double-doubles
  • 18 games making at least two 3-pointers
  • At least one 3-pointer in 23-of-24 games

Boys District 11 First Team

PEYTON COMPTON, 12, FORBUSH

  • 2021-22 Foothills 2A Conference Player of the Year
  • Season averages: 23.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.6 steals, 42% FG, 51% AFG, 34% 3PT, 85% FT
  • 693 points in 29 games
  • Six games of 30+ points (including four games of 35+)
  • 24 games of 20+ points
  • 27 games of 15+ points
  • Double-digit scoring in 27-of-29 games
  • 13 games making at least four 3-pointers

JAHREECE LYNCH, 11, NORTH SURRY

  • Season averages: 21.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.3 steals, 0.1 blocks, 49% FG, 55% AFG, 38% 3PT, 67% FT
  • Four games of 30+ points
  • 15 games of 20+ points
  • 26 games of 15+ points
  • Double-digit scoring in all 28 games
  • Two double-doubles

Boys District 11 Second Team

JAMES McCREARY, 11, NORTH SURRY

  • Season averages: 19.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.4 steals, 0.6 blocks, 43% FG, 51% AFG, 34% 3PT, 75% FT
  • Two games of 30+ points
  • 14 games of 20+ points
  • 21 games of 15+ points
  • Double-digit scoring in 27-of-28 games
  • Five double-doubles

BARRY HAIRSTON JR., 10, SOUTH STOKES

  • Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year
  • Stats not available on MaxPreps

Boys District 11 Third Team

BROOKS SIZEMORE, 12, MOUNT AIRY

  • Season averages: 14.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals, 38% FG, 47% AFG, 36% 3PT, 82% FT
  • One game of 30+ points
  • Four games of 20+ points
  • 21 games of 10+ points
  • 19 games making at least one 3-pointer
  • 16 games making at least two 3-pointers
  • 11 games making at least three 3-pointers

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports