Eagles fall to Sauars

March 12, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Max Lambert tossed nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings for Surry Central.

Spencer LeClair connects for a grounder for the Golden Eagles.

Cory Smith | The News

Spencer LeClair connects for a grounder for the Golden Eagles.

Kade Norman looks to tag out a South Stokes player diving back to first base.

Cory Smith | The News

Kade Norman looks to tag out a South Stokes player diving back to first base.

Surry Central's Brady Edmonds launches a pitch against South Stokes.

Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central’s Brady Edmonds launches a pitch against South Stokes.

Kendall White takes a lead off third base during Thursday's game against South Stokes.

Cory Smith | The News

Kendall White takes a lead off third base during Thursday’s game against South Stokes.

DOBSON — Surry Central hosted its portion of the 2022 Cook’s Sports Spring Break Tournament on March 10.

The tournament featured games at North Surry, East Surry and Surry Central, and featured six baseball teams: Statesville, West Stokes, South Stokes and the three host schools.

The Golden Eagles caught an unlucky break in their first tournament game against West Stokes, held March 8 at North Surry. After Central scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings tied 5-5, West Stokes scored seven runs in just the top of the eighth inning to win 12-5. This was Central’s first loss of the season after starting 3-0.

Surry Central returned home on March 10 to play their third Stokes Co. opponent this season: South Stokes. The Eagles and Sauras combined for just one run through five innings, with South scoring in the top of the first inning and holding the slight advantage most of the game. The Sauras got hot in the sixth inning and piled on six additional runs to win the game 7-0.

Max Lambert and Brady Edmonds were the Eagles’ two pitchers against the Sauras. Lambert started and threw nine strikeouts, walked one player, gave up two hits and one run. Edmonds came in for the sixth and seventh innings and threw two strikeouts, walked one batter, gave up five hits and six runs.

Fielding errors proved costly for the Golden Eagles. The opening South Stokes run resulted from a Central error, as did more than one of South’s sixth-inning runs. The Eagles finished with six errors to the Sauras’ one.

Central had chances to score despite only recording two hits. Dakota Mills earned a base on balls to begin the game, but was picked off trying to take a lead. Clay Whitaker responded by bombing a hit to right center field and earning a double, but was then tagged out trying to go for third.

Lambert was walked to begin the bottom of the second inning and quickly moved to second on a wild pitch, then to third on a ground out. Mason Jewell even joined him on base, but the inning ended with back-to-back strikeouts before the Eagles could put runs on the board.

Lambert held South Stokes to just one hit through five innings. He struck out all three batters in the third inning, two each in the second and fourth, and one in first and fifth innings.

Momentum began to shift in the bottom of the fifth after Surry Central left three runners on base. Kendall White led with a single, then moved to third after a pair of wild pitches. South struck out the next two Central batters, then walked the following two to load the bases. South pitcher Connor Young tossed his seventh and final strikeout of the game to kept the Saura 1-0 lead alive.

After stopping Central, South’s offense went on a rampage and capitalized on its opponents mistakes. Each of the first six batters in the inning would round the bases and return home to score.

Surry Central, meanwhile, only put one man on base in the final two innings.

With the final round of the Spring Break Tournament cancelled due to inclement weather, Surry Central looks to bounce back when it begins conference play on March 15. The Eagles are back at home and will host North Wilkes.

Scoring

South Stokes – 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 6, 0 = 7

Surry Central – 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 = 0