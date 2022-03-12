North Surry off to 4-0 start

March 12, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Brodie Robertson nails a line drive into center field.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Jake Beamer makes a diving catch for North Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Jake Beamer makes a diving catch for North Surry.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry pitcher Myles Draughn allowd just one hit in 4.0 innings on the mound.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry pitcher Myles Draughn allowd just one hit in 4.0 innings on the mound.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Greyhound Ethan Edwards zips a throw from shortstop to first base during Friday’s game.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Greyhound Ethan Edwards zips a throw from shortstop to first base during Friday’s game.

Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The North Surry baseball team is off to a 4-0 start for the first time in well over a decade.

The Greyhounds added a pair of big wins this past week in the 2022 Cook’s Sports Spring Break Tournament. The tournament featured games at North Surry, East Surry and Surry Central, and included six baseball teams: Statesville, West Stokes, South Stokes and the three host schools.

North Surry first defeated Statesville 11-2 on March 8 in Toast. The next round of the tournament saw the Greyhounds travel to Pilot Mountain to face South Stokes at East Surry’s Barry Hall Field.

North started hot and never really cooled off in a 9-4 win over South Stokes.

Four different pitchers spent time on the mound for the Hounds in Friday’s win. Myles Draughn threw four innings and struck out one batter, allowed four bases on balls, gave up one hit and three runs. Caleb Collins, Cam Taylor and Ethan Edwards combined to throw three innings and had four strikeouts, three walks, allowed two hits and one run.

Eight different Greyhound players combined to record 10 hits. Draughn and Brodie Robertson each hit twice, and the following players had one hit: Edwards, Taylor, Kolby Watson, Corbin Dollyhigh, Keaton Hudson and James McCreary.

The game began with each of North Surry’s first six batters getting on base. Hudson had a double, Watson, Edwards, and Draughn had singles, Dollyhigh was hit by a pitch and Robertson reached on a fielder’s choice as the Hounds piled on three first-inning runs.

Fast-forward to the top of the third and Draughn and Robertson are once again on base. Taylor hits the gap between the right and center fielders to score both teammates on a 2RBI double.

South Stokes mounted a comeback in the bottom of the fifth. North prevented a run by making a fielder’s choice at the plate, but runs would score later in the inning after two wild pitches and walk with loaded bases.

South never got within a run of North Surry thanks to a pair of scores in the top of the sixth. McCreary was walked and Watson hit by a pitch to begin the inning. Another walk added Edwards to the mix and loaded the bases, and Draughn picked up his second and third RBIs with a single.

North Surry added two runs in the top of the seventh for good measure. Taylor and Trevor Isaacs were each walked, advanced to scoring position after a passed ball, then took advantage of a Saura fielding error on a Watson hit to score runs No. 8 and No. 9.

North Surry looks to stay undefeated with a three-game week coming up. The Greyhounds travel to West Stokes (2-3) on March 15, go to Mount Airy (4-2) on March 16 and host West Stokes on March 18.

Scoring

North Surry – 3, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2, 2 = 9

South Stokes – 0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 1, 0 = 4

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports