Marion signs NLI with Emory & Henry

Claire Marion is joined by her parents before signing her NCAA National Letter of Intent to run track for Emory & Henry College.
Cory Smith | The News
Members of the Surry Central track team are pictured with Claire Marion at her college signing.
Cory Smith | The News
Claire Marion competes in the 4x200-meter relay at the 2022 1A/2A Indoor Track & Field State Championship.
Andrea Jarrell Photography
DOBSON — Surry Central senior Claire Marion will continue her academic and athletic careers at Emory & Henry College.
Marion, who will compete in track and field in college, made things official by signing her NCAA National Letter of Intent while surrounded by her family and friends.
“I am excited to continue running in college and happy that I get the opportunity to keep on doing what I love,” Marion said.
When asked what attracted her to Emory & Henry, Marion said: “I liked that the size of the school was smaller, it has my major I am interested in, and, when I met with the coach at the school, he was very welcoming and I feel like I will fit in with the team well.”
Competing in cross country and indoor track was originally just a way for Claire to stay in shape for other sports. It wasn’t until she was an upperclassman that she shifted her focus.
“I started thinking about running track in college my junior year,” she said. “My freshman and sophomore year I started running track to get faster and stronger for soccer, but ended up loving track and taking it more seriously.”
Jason Bryant is one of Marion’s high school coaches that has seen her progression across all three running seasons: cross country in the fall, indoor track in the winter and outdoor track in the spring.
Marion competed in indoor track for three seasons (no season was held in 2020-21 due to COVID-19), cross country for three seasons and is currently in her third season of outdoor track.
“Claire possesses great persistence; she consistently asks for aspects to improve on her running form and training,” Bryant said. “I was excited to see her be a scoring team member on our girls 2A Midwest Regional Champion team last spring, as well scoring for conference championships in 2021 outdoor and 2022 indoor track.”
As Bryant mentioned, the Lady Eagles track teams have been on fire since the spring 2020 outdoor and winter 2020-21 indoor seasons were cancelled due to the pandemic.
Marion helped the 2020-21 outdoor track team win the Western Piedmont 2A Conference and 2A Midwest Regional Championships by earning points in each event as a member of the 4×200-meter relay team. She also scored in the high jump at the conference championship.
The Eagles then won the Foothills 2A Conference Championship as a team for the 2021-22 indoor season. Here, Marion was part of the Eagles’ 4×200-meter relay team that won an individual conference title and finished No. 8 at the 1A/2A State Championship.
“I have really appreciated Claire’s team commitment and focus,” Bryant said. “She is constantly available and supportive as a teammate. This attribute speaks both of Claire’s athletic personality and her character in general. Claire has been such a positive part of Surry Central track for these years.
“I’m look forward to the opportunities that being a member of the Emory & Henry track team will provide to Claire.”
Marion hopes to add another conference title and get back to the state championship in her senior outdoor track season.
“I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches for pushing me to always do my best, and to never quit or give up,” Marion said.
