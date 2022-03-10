Surry Heat 9U wins Hardwood Classic

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Silas Hiatt, Kannon Gardner, Taeveon McLeod, coach Jonathan Gardner, Preston McLeod, Griffin Key, asst. coach Danta McLeod, Pryce Taylor, Nixon Willard and Myles Moore.

Submitted Photo

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Surry Heat 9U basketball team concluded its winter season by bringing home the gold in a nationwide tournament.

The Heat, coached by Jonathan Gardner and assisted by Danta McLeod, represented Surry County in the Fifth Annual Gatlinburg Hardwood Classic presented by Teammate Basketball. The team competed in – and won – the Third Grade Boys Bracket, which featured 11 teams from five states: Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky and North Carolina. More than 100 teams traveled to the Rocky Top Sports World to compete in the tournament on February 26-27.

Team members include: Silas Hiatt, Kannon Gardner, Taeveon McLeod, Preston McLeod, Griffin Key, Pryce Taylor, Nixon Willard and Myles Moore.

The tournament began with pool play. The Heat defeated 865 Elite (TN) 44-13 on Saturday morning, then topped the TN Grizzlies (TN) 24-22 that afternoon.

On Sunday, the Surry Heat had a first round BYE and faced Team Heat Elite Black (NC) in the semifinals of the Gold Division Bracket. A 28-27 win sent the Surry Heat to the championship to face a familiar opponent: the TN Grizzlies.

The Heat ran away with the victory in the championship, winning 34-23.

The first-place tournament finish in the Gatlinburg Hardwood Classic was Surry’s eighth tournament win of the winter season, which runs November-February. The Heat also had two silver finishes, and only one non-medal weekend when the team played in a fifth-grade tournament.