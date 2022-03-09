Golden Eagles soar to 3-0

Surry Central No. 1 seed Josh Pardue has yet to lose a singles game in the 2022 season.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Maddox Martin winds up as he elevates for a slam in the No. 5 singles match.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Tripp McMillen serves in the No. 2 doubles match against Forbush.
Cory Smith | The News
Golden Eagle senior Jacob Edmonds connects for a powerful serve in the No. 2 singles match.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Isaac Eller volleys in the No. 6 singles match on Wednesday.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — Even though it was a chilly day on the courts, no amount of high winds and low temperatures could preventSurry Central from its hottest start in nearly a decade.
The Golden Eagles moved to 3-0 on the season Wednesday after defeating previously undefeated Forbush 9-0. Central’s three-match winning streak to kick off the season is the program’s best start since the 2013 team was 5-0.
The Eagles haven’t just been winning: they’ve dominated. Surry Central’s has blanked opponents 9-0 in all three matches this season.
Central set the tone for their 2022 campaign with the most lopsided victory possible on February 28. The Eagles traveled to West Wilkes and didn’t lose a single game. The following players earned double-bagel victories of 6-0, 6-0 in singles (listed in descending order by seed): Josh Pardue, Jacob Edmonds, Michael Tucker, Maddox Martin, Tripp McMillen and Isaac Eller.
Pardue and Edmonds swept No. 1 doubles, while Tucker and Martin did at No. 2, and Chris Hall and Eduardo Romero-Rondin did at No. 3.
Wilkes Central traveled to Dobson for Surry Central’s home opener on March 8. Wilkes Central won a combined 10 games in all of singles, and no player from the visitors won more than two games in a set. The top six remained the same for Surry Central, with McMillen and Martin switched in No. 4 and No. 5 singles.
The Golden Eagles did hold Wilkes Central winless in doubles by winning all 24 games in doubles. Pardue and Edmonds once again led the way at No. 1 doubles, followed by Tucker and McMillen in the No. 2 spot, and Martin and Eller at No. 3.
Surry Central played its second match of a back-to-back on March 9. This time, the Golden Eagles welcomed the 4-0 Forbush Falcons.
Pardue (No. 1) and McMillen (No. 4) each won 6-0, 6-0 in singles. Pardue, who is defending his singles conference championship from the 2021 season, hasn’t dropped a singles game in 2022.
Surry Central’s Martin was pushed in the first set of the No. 5 singles match, but still came out on top 6-4. He swept the next set 6-0.
Tucker faced a similar situation on court No. 3. He overcame his opponent in a close first set 6-4, then took the second set 6-1. Edmonds wrapped up his match around the same time as Tucker, winning 6-1, 6-2 in No. 2 singles.
Eller won the first set of the No. 6 singles match 7-5, but dropped the second set 2-6. The pair went to a third-set tiebreaker that nearly outlasted some doubles matches. Eller won the tiebreaker 10-8 to remain undefeated on the year.
Doubles also heavily favored the Golden Eagles. Pardue and Edmonds won 8-2 on court No. 1, Tucker and McMillen won 8-3 on court No. 2, and Martin and Eller dominated on court No. 3 to win 8-0.
With the Forbush loss, only two teams remain undefeated in Foothills 2A Conference play: Surry Central at 3-0 and East Surry at 2-0.
The Golden Eagles return to the courts on March 14 to host North Wilkes (1-2).
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports