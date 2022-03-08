All-Conference Spotlight: Wrestling

Mount Airy’s Connor Medvar (left) pins his opponent in the Northwest 1A Conference 170-pound Championship Match. Medvar went on to be named NW1A Wrestler of the Year and win his second 1A State Championship.
Jeff Linville | Special to the News
East Surry’s Eli Becker is pictured atop the podium after winning the Foothills 2A Conference 182-pound Championship.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Caleb Utt is pictured atop the podium after finishing second in the Foothills 2A Conference 126-pound Championship.
Cory Smith | The News
With most of winter sports already completed, The News is recognizing the local student-athletes that were presented with All-Conference Honors for their respective sports.
East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central all compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NWPC) and Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A).
All-Conference Honorable Mentions will include “HM” before their name. Following each name will be the wrestler’s weight class in the conference tournament.
Wrestling All-Conference
East Surry – Eli Becker (182)*, Trace Tilley (170), Daniel Villasenor (195), HM Lucas East (220)
Millennium Charter – did not field a wrestling team in 2021-22
Mount Airy – Franklin Bennett (152)*, Traven Thompson (160)*, Connor Medvar (170)*, Edwin Agabo (195)*, Sao Lennon (220)*, Jack Martin (106), Brison George (126), Alex Cox (132), John Martin (138), Luke Leonard (182), HM Hope Horan (113), HM Avery Poindexter (145)
North Surry – Caleb Utt (126), Garrett Shore (170), Adam Slate (182), HM Isaac Tate (106), HM Will Brickell (120), HM William France (138), HM Jase Hernandez (195), HM Ty Gwyn (285)
Surry Central – Jacob Price (145)*, Jeremiah Price (152)*, Karson Crouse (160)*, Spencer LeClair (170)*, Ayden Norman (106), Wyatt Wall (138), Enoch Lopez (220), HM Alex Kinton (126), HM Cole Butcher (182)
*Individual conference champions
Season summary
East Surry finished 13-15 overall and 1-5 in conference competition. The Cardinals did not qualify for the 2A Dual Team State Tournament.
Individually, Eli Becker won the 2A Midwest 182 Regional Championship and was State Runner-up in his class with a final record of 27-1. Daniel Villasenor finished third at regionals in the 195 bracket, then finished fourth at the state competition.
Mount Airy finished 17-2 overall and 6-0 in conference play. The Granite Bears won the NW1A Regular Season Championship for the eighth time in nine years, as well as the NW1A Tournament Championship for the ninth consecutive season. Mount Airy reached the Elite Eight 1A Dual Team State Playoffs before losing to the eventual state champion.
Individually, Connor Medvar was named NW1A Conference Wrestler of the Year, won the 1A West Regional 170 Championship and 1A 170 State Championship with a 34-1 record. Edwin Agabo was Regional Runner-up and State Runner-up in the 195 class, and Franklin Bennett was Regional Champion and State Bronze Medalist at 152. Alex Cox finished fourth in the 132 regional bracket and was a state qualifier.
Though falling just short of her second appearance in the NCHSAA 1A State Championship Tournament, Mount Airy’s Hope Horan got her moment in the spotlight by becoming the 114-pound Women’s Wrestling Invitational Champion.
Mount Airy coach Cody Atkins was named NW1A Coach of the Year.
North Surry finished 15-6 overall and 3-3 in conference play. The Greyhounds did not qualify for the 2A Dual Team State Tournament.
Individually, Garrett Shore became the first North Surry wrestler in three years to qualify for the 2A State Championship by finishing fourth in the 2A Midwest 170 bracket. He went on to the state tournament, but fell short of medaling.
Surry Central finished 15-1 overall and 6-0 in conference play. The Golden Eagles qualified for the 2A West Dual Team State Touranment, but fell to West Lincoln in the opening round. Central did win the school’s first regional team championship at the 2A Midwest Regional Competition.
Both Jeremiah Price and Jacob Price went on to win regional and state championships. Jacob captured his first state title in the 145 bracket, finishing with a record of 32-2 record. Jeremiah won his third state title by winning the 152 bracket, doing so with a perfect 42-0 record.
Surry Central’s Xavier Salazar, Karson Crouse, Spencer LeClair and Enoch Lopez all finished Regional Runners-up and qualified for the state tournament.
Crouse (160) and LeClair (170) each finished fifth in their respective brackets, while Salazar (106) and Lopez (195) fell short of medaling.
Surry Central coach Stephen Priddy was named FH2A Coach of the Year, Jeremiah Price was named FH2A Wrestler of the Year and Jacob Price was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the FH2A Championship.
Jeremiah was also named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the 2A State Championship.
