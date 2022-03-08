Felts signs NLI with Pfeiffer

Members of the North Surry softball team join Micah Felts at her college signing.
Cory Smith | The News
Coaches from her past and present join Micah Felts at her college signing.
Cory Smith | The News
Micah Felts at a workout with the Pfeiffer softball team.
Submitted Photo
Micah Felts prepares to swing in a Spring 2021 home game against West Stokes.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry senior Micah Felts officially signed her NCAA National Letter of Intent and will continue her academic and softball careers at Pfeiffer University.
“I feel really good,” Felts said. “I’ve been working towards this for a long time, so it feels good to finally sign and put it away.”
Call it a passion, a lifestyle or even a part of her identity, but don’t tell Micah that softball is just sport. She’s been involved in multiple sports her entire life, but the dream was always to continue her softball career as long as possible.
“It was always softball,” Felts said. “I don’t know, it just clicked more than the other ones. Basketball more kept me in shape, and volleyball, I loved that, but nothing like softball. I put in so much time and effort, and it’s not like I get tired of it. It’s something I love to do.”
She said she started playing softball when she was seven, and that’s it’s “just never got old.” Softball is even on her mind when it’s not in season.
“On an offseason or when I have a long break, I keep telling my dad: ‘I just want to practice. Can we go outside and hit? Can we throw?’ and he’s like, ‘Yeah Micah, we can.’ I just can’t sit still. I have to be doing something.”
When she was 16, Felts realized her dream could actually become a reality. She joined the Carolina Cardinals travel organization, which includes softball players from as far south as Charlotte and areas into South Carolina.
The regional team Felts is a part of is coached by Harry Jonas.
“When I got really serious about it was when I started going to showcases and talking to coaches,” Felts said. “They surround themselves with colleges with the goal of getting players there. I think that’s really when it set in. I went with Harry Jonas and Mike Blackmon, and they put so much time and effort into getting their kids to the college level. It really meant a lot.
“It was crazy to be emailing a coach and realize, ‘Oh crap! I’m talking to a college coach!’ It was just so cool.”
Micah managed to find her perfect fit despite starting her recruiting process later than most. Recruiting was also complicated by the pandemic.
Despite the obstacles, she still managed to come across Pfeiffer.
“When I went to Pfeiffer it just felt like home,” Felts said. “I never wanted to go to a big school; I just couldn’t do it, I don’t think. When I went to Pfeiffer it felt like here. So, I just felt comfortable. I think I’ll enjoy it.”
Micah thanked her coaches, friends, parents and teachers for helping her reach this point in her life.
“I want to thank all my coaches, because each one of them gives me something to take in. So, I just put it all together, and that’s made me the player I am, “Felts said. “My friends, if I have a problem they’re like, ‘Micah, you’re good enough. Shut up.’ They encourage me.
“My parents: they push me to be the best I can be as an individual and a player. And my teachers do too. My coach, Coach J, he called himself my dad at school. He would pull me out and ask, ‘What are you making in this class,’ and I’m like, ‘An A!’ and he’s like, ‘Okay, I was just wondering.’ They’re all like my family.”
Felts joins Marissa Casstevens and Bella Aparicio as Greyhound seniors that have signed to play collegiate softball. But their job isn’t done yet, as the girls still have a lot they want to accomplish in high school.
“I think we’re aiming just to have a really successful year and play as a unit,” Felts said. “I think sometimes teams tend to play separate, but you gotta realize you’re a unit and you’re all working together to achieve one goal. We have a great group of girls, and I think we will do great this year.
“It doesn’t matter who we go against because we’ve got that grit. That Greyhound Grit.“
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports