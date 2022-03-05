North Surry finishes Regional Runner-up

Kolby Watson (20) pauses in midair as he switches to his left hand for a layup.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
James McCreary (15) elevates for a layup before Robinson defenders can get set.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch (3) drives along the baseline in the second half of Saturday’s Regional Championship.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Jackson Smith (11) goes up for a shot against Robinson’s Daevin Hobbs.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
A sea of North Surry fans react to a Greyhound bucket in the 2A West Regional Championship game hosted by Grimsley High School.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Cam Taylor (22) knocks down a first-quarter 3-pointer for North Surry.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
GREENSBORO — North Surry incredible playoff run came to an end Saturday as the Greyhounds fell 79-62 to Robinson.
Nine first-half lead changes left the No. 4 Greyhounds and No. 6 Bulldogs tied up 34-34 at halftime of the 2A West Regional Final. Robinson took advantage of North Surry turnovers and second-chance opportunities in the third quarter to slowly gain a double-digit lead, then kept building the lead to as many as 22 in the fourth quarter.
“I was proud of the way our guys fought tonight, even though it wasn’t the outcome we wanted,” said North Surry coach Tyler Bentley. “We knew they were going to be big, strong and athletic, and we held our own in the first half. Our guys battled the whole game, but then they got that 8-10 point lead and kind of stretched us to get out of our zone and have to match up with them.
“They’re a tough, strong and physical team, so we’ve got to get tougher, stronger and more physical on our end.”
Robinson came into Saturday’s West Regional Final 26-3. Like the Hounds, the Bulldogs won their conference with a 12-0 record and won 12-straight to reach the Final Four.
Nine players on Robinson’s 13-man roster were listed at 6’0” or taller, with junior forward Daevin Hobbs leading the way at 6’6”. Bentley compared Robinson’s athleticism to that of East Forsyth and Mount Tabor, who North Surry played in the Frank Spencer Classic earlier this season.
“Top to bottom, they may be the most athletic team we’ve faced.”
The Greyhounds went basket-for-basket with the Bulldogs in the first half. Similar to their Elite Eight game against West Caldwell, North knocked down three 3-pointers in the first quarter. This included triples from James McCreary and Cam Taylor on back-to-back possessions.
Robinson did most of its scoring in the paint, and its offense really came alive in the second half. Hobbs broke the 34-34 tie 14 seconds into the third quarter. Hobbs and fellow forward Jermaine Gray combined for 17 in the quarter, while also bringing down seven rebounds – more than North Surry’s as a whole in the third.
Robinson won the rebounding battle 45-29. Hobbs, who tied for the most points in the game with 23, also grabbed 16 rebounds.
Once Robinson led by 10 at the end of the third quarter, the Greyhounds knew it was going to be a tough mountain to climb. The Bulldogs tight defense made this even more difficult by forcing four turnovers in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, and turning those into seven points on the other end.
North Surry finishes the season 23-5 overall. Prior to Saturday’s loss, the Hounds had won nine consecutive games and 15 of their past 16. This included finishing 12-0 in the Foothills 2A Conference, then winning back-to-back games to win the conference tournament.
“We had goals of winning the conference and making a run in the playoffs,” Bentley said. “Our guys latched on to that in the beginning of the season, and it allowed us to make this run. We ended up playing our best basketball at the very end of the season, which is every coach’s dream. Doing that allowed us to get to this point today.”
The Greyhounds’ trip to the Final Four comes after three seasons without a playoff win.
“These guys have a ton to be proud of with what they have accomplished this year and what they’ve given this community,” Bentley said. “We had the community come out to home and away games and these guys gave them something to cheer on.
“This is our first real away game in about a month. We get here and look up in the stands – and this is a big gym – packed with blue shirts. That’s really special. I’m so thankful for everyone’s support this entire season.”
Jahreece Lynch led the Greyhounds with eight assists and tied Ryan Simmons and Cam Taylor with five rebounds. Lynch was also the team’s leader in steals with four.
Scoring
Robinson – 17, 17, 24, 21 = 79
North Surry – 19, 15, 13, 15 = 62
RN: Daevin Hobbs 23, Jaylen Jackson 23, Jermaine Gray 14, Zi’ Kei Wheeler 9, Andrew Jordan 4, Brian Rowe 2, Jamari Brooks 2
NS: James McCreary 18, Jahreece Lynch 17, Cam Taylor 11, Kolby Watson 10, Jackson Smith 4, Ryan Simmons 2
