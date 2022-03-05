Late goals lift Granite Bears over Cardinals

East Surry senior Liannette Chavez (11) pushes the Cardinals into Granite Bear territory.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Grey Moore (21) dribbles up the near sideline while chased by East Surry’s Logan Hedrick (2).
Cory Smith | The News
Kynsley Penney (14) clears the ball out of East Surry’s defensive third.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Laura Livengood (22) connects for a header.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry goalkeeper Katie Collins shouts instructions to her teammates after making a save.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy hosted East Surry Friday in what was the first-ever nonconference meeting between the schools in girls soccer.
An hour-long 0-0 stalemate was broken by a Mount Airy goal in the 60th minute, then the Bears added a safety net nine minutes later to win 2-0.
“This was a really good experience for us,” said Bears coach Will Hurley. “He’s got a great team, and they’re very well-coached so I knew we were in for a challenge. [William] Hart always does a great job.”
Mount Airy finishes week one of the season undefeated at 3-0. With two wins over North Wilkes earlier in the week, the Lady Bears have now outscored opponents 18-0. Karyme Bueno and Kate Deaton each scored in the win over the Cardinals.
East Surry drops its first match of the season to finish week one 1-1-1. The Cardinals opened the season with a 2-2 tie against Elkin, with Morgan Bryant and Liannette Chavez each scoring against the Buckin’ Elks. Bryant netted two goals in a 5-1 win over Starmount, as did Ember Midkiff, and Addison Goins scored once.
“The girls had a hard week, but we are better now than we were five days ago,” Hart said.
Both defenses had strong showings on Friday, keeping most of the action between 18-yard boxes. Attempts to bypass the opposing back line were unsuccessful more often than not with two veteran keepers – Mount Airy senior Mackenzie Hudson and East Surry junior Katie Collins – willing to leave their lines.
The Granite Bear defense recorded its third shutout of the season. After making some lineup changes, Hurley wasn’t sure how efficient everything on defense would be when the Cardinals came to town.
“I learned that our back line is true,” Hurley said. “I really didn’t know that going into this thing, because we moved our striker to the back line to play sweeper and she’s done a phenomenal job. We actually moved one of our center backs up to striker, and she played an awesome game too. She didn’t score, but still did a lot for us.”
East Surry finally broke through the back line in the 29th minute. Midkiff and Chavez executed give-and-go passes through the midfield, then Midkiff found Bryant inside Mount Airy’s 18. Bryant made the Bears’ sweat before Mount Airy could send the ball over the end line for a corner kick.
A short pass from the corner gave Chavez a better angle for a cross. The senior’s pass sailed over the defense and landed near the far post, where Goins was just a step late of connecting for a shot on goal.
Four of Mount Airy’s five first-half shots were placed on frame but saved by Collins. In the second half, Deaton sparked a counterattack and sent a through ball to Alex Rose at striker, however her shot went just outside of the left post.
Mount Airy’s presence in East Surry’s defensive half midway through the second half led to the Bears’ first goal. After numerous unsuccessful attempts to penetrate the back line, Deaton finally put a through ball ahead to Paola Ramirez in the 60th minute. Collins prevented a shot by charging Ramirez, but Bueno swooped in to clean up the leftovers of the collision.
Nine minutes later, Mount Airy’s Grey Moore lined up for a free kick to the left of East Surry’s 18-yard box. After having an earlier free kick from a similar spot saved when she attempted a direct shot, Moore placed her kick near the six-yard line for Bueno.
Bueno was swarmed by Cardinal defenders, but Deaton was there to finish things off.
East Surry had two late chances to get back in the game. Kynsley Penney, who had a big game for the Cards at right back, pressed up when East was inside Mount Airy’s defensive third. A Granite Bear clearance came right to Penney, setting her up for a 40-yard shot that went right at the goal. Hudson kept the scoreboard clean by snatching the shot after one bounce.
The second opportunity came when Midkiff made a run up the Bears’ sideline. The sophomore cut into the box before firing a shot in the 71st minute, and it was saved by Hudson.
Mount Airy controlled possession down the stretch to secure the 2-0 win.
“It’s was a tough game from the beginning to end,” Hart said. “I’m proud of the effort my girls gave. We know what we want to accomplish, and we just have to put in the work to get there and play to our full potential.”
Hurley echoed Hart’s sentiment for his own team.
“This is one of the better girls teams I’ve ever had, from top to bottom,” Hurley said. “We’ve got potential, there are just things we have to keep working at. We have to work on our midfield; that’s no secret. Everybody can see that. But we’re just starting to bloom. We’ve got three really good seniors, and they’re doing a great job leading this team.
“This team really doesn’t have that much drama. They all get along with each other. When somebody scores, and it doesn’t matter who it is, they all go and celebrate.
Both Mount Airy and East Surry will take next week off for Spring Break. The Bears return to the pitch March 14 to face West Stokes on the road, and the Cardinals will host North Wilkes on March 15.
Scoring
ES – 0, 0 = 0
MA – 0, 2 = 0
Karyme Bueno (MA) 60’, Kate Deaton (MA) 69’
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports