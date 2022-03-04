Penn signs NLI with UVA Wise

The Mount Airy football coaching staff surrounds senior Josh Penn at his college signing.
Cory Smith | The News
Granite Bear football players join Josh Penn at his college signing.
Cory Smith | The News
Josh Penn (8) throws a Mitchell player to the ground as he picks up a big gain for Mount Airy.
Cory Smith | The News
Josh Penn’s charisma and infectious personality made people want to be around him throughout football season, but it was just the opposite for Mount Airy’s opponents whenever Penn’s received a handoff.
Described by coach J.K Adkins as the player that, “brought the thunder to our backfield tandem,” Penn quickly gained a reputation as one of the most difficult players around to tackle. The 5’11”, 215 pound running back made life miserable for opposing varsity squads, and he hopes to continue that trend when he suits up for collegiate football this fall.
Surrounded by his friends and family, Penn signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent to play football for The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, or UVA Wise.
“It’s exciting,” Penn said. “I’ve been dreaming about this since I started playing football, and everybody helped me through it. I’m kind of nervous to go start my first year and play with a whole new team.”
Penn started playing football at age 7, but really got serious with the sport in eighth grade.
“I started playing with different people and going against bigger teams,” he said. “I got in the weight room more, got bigger and was able to just run people over. That’s when I was like ‘I think I can do it. I think I can play college football now.’”
Penn originally played receiver when he joined the varsity football team his junior year, but moved to running back ahead of his senior season.
“He actually approached me about playing running back,” Adkins said. “And I told him ‘with your size, your ability and your speed, we’re going to give you a shot at it. If you win the job, you win the job’…and he won the job early.”
Penn’s move to the backfield was a welcome one as the Bears transitioned from a pass-dominant offense to a run-heavy option.
In his first game at the position, Penn carried the ball eight times for a game-high 105 yards rushing as well as a touchdown. He was one of two players to record at least 100 yards rushing in the game, which helped Mount Airy total 272 yards on the ground as a team – a total that the previous season’s team only surpassed once.
“He’s a hard kid to bring to the ground,” Adkins said. “I always joked about Josh appearing to be 32 years old. He looks like grown man. I think people that we played felt like that too. You look at a 16-year-old kid that’s 170 pounds playing linebacker, and it’s a hard ask to tell that kid to try and take down a kid that looks like Josh does.”
Through Mount Airy’s first five games, Penn found the end zone five times and averaged more than 10 yards per carry. The Granite Bears outscored opponents 264-12 in that stretch.
An injury took Penn out for a good chunk of the season after this, but he was determined to return.
“I just kept telling myself that I was going to come back before playoffs,” Penn said. “All these colleges were still hitting me up, wanting me to come up for visits, so that’s what helped me through. The coaches helped me through it, and our athletic trainer helped me get ready to come back.
“I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and athletic trainer Patrick O’Neal for helping me through all my injuries.”
Penn made a partial return to the field in the regular season finale to get back in the rotation. He only carried the ball twice in the Bears’ playoff opener the following week, but did so for 89 yards and a touchdown. He was able to fully integrate back into Mount Airy’s offense later in the playoffs and helped the team reach the 1A West Regional Semifinal.
Penn finished the season with 52 carries for 578 yards and eight touchdowns.
“His stats would’ve been eye-popping had he not been hurt and missed half the season,” Adkins said. “He’s a great kid, a hard worker and a tremendous player that is extremely coachable.
“We’re going to miss him,” continued Adkins. “He always brought the energy. Even when he was hurt, he was a leader on the sidelines. He’s a pleasure to have around and has a great personality. I’m really proud of him.”
Mount Airy finished the 2021-22 season 13-1 overall. The Bears also finished 6-0 in conference play to help the seniors – Penn included – go out as the Northwest 1A Conference Champions.
”Playing at Mount Airy was like a brotherhood between all the players and the coaches. I feel like I can trust everybody here, ” Penn said. “Thank you to everybody at Mount Airy for helping me and supporting me.”
