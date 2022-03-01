MCA hosting football camp for all locals

March 1, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
Staff Report

Millennium Charter Academy is hosting a youth football camp on March 12.

Coaches for Millennium’s first-ever middle school football team are putting the camp on for any current fourth-eighth grade students. The camp is free to attend.

In addition to MCA coaches, as well as middle and high school coaches from the triad, young athletes will be instructed by current professional players from the Carolina Cobras Arena Football Team and former Carolina Panthers. Campers will participate in football skills and drills.

The camp will be held at the Millennium Charter Academy soccer field, located at 500 Old Springs Rd in Mount Airy.

For more information or questions, email mcalionsfootball@gmail.com