Allen signs NLI with Lenoir-Rhyne

March 1, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
East Surry senior Layton Allen is joined by his family at his college signing. Cory Smith | The News
<p>Layton Allen officially signs his NCAA National Letter of Intent to play college football at Lenoir-Rhyne University.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Members of the Cardinal football coach staff join Sam Whitt and Layton Allen on National Signing Day. Whitt, front left, and Allen, front right, both signed their NCAA National Letter of Intent to play college football with Lenoir-Rhyne University.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Layton Allen (10) outruns Forbush defenders to score a 74-yard touchdown reception. Allen grabbed 10 catches for 165 yards in the Cardinals’ 2021 playoff win.</p> <p>JR Willoughby Photography</p>

Joined by his friends and family, East Surry senior Layton Allen signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent to play college football at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

“It’s something I’ve always looked forward to and it’s always been a dream for me, so to sign is a dream come true,” Allen said. “As soon as I started playing football, I wanted to make it to the next level and just show how good I am.”

Allen spent a lot of his high school career doing whatever was asked of him as he waited for his number to called. When the circumstances finally allowed for him to be unleashed, Layton built a legacy as one of the top receivers in Surry County history.

“He’s one that has worked for every inch that he’s earned,” said East Surry coach Trent Lowman. “He’s worked his craft: whether running cone drills and working in the weight room by himself. He has tried to perfect everything about being a wide receiver, and it really paid off this year.”

Allen spent most of his sophomore season on the JV team, but that was because of the impressive roster of upperclassmen above him on the depth chart. East Surry finished 15-0 in 2019, won the 1AA State Championship and had the third-most single-season yards passing (4,686) in North Carolina history.

“As a sophomore, he probably could’ve started as a varsity receiver at any of the surrounding schools,” Lowman said. “He was really sharp, and could’ve started for us if we didn’t have four guys that are now on ACC rosters. It’s kind of unheard of. He was already good then, but he’s gotten a lot better.

“I think it just speaks to the work ethic and intrinsic motivation he has, and should carry forward over his next four years at Lenoir-Rhyne.

Layton got his first taste of being a varsity starter as a junior, though the circumstances were less than ideal for the receiver.

“That season was just something else,” Lowman said. “It was already weird playing a seven-game schedule in the spring, but we had a sophomore quarterback in Folger [Boaz] – and he even battled an ankle injury for a lot of the season so weren’t able to open up the passing game as much as we wanted – as well as a lot of new guys on the OL and a few great running backs.

“This was really the first year that he got to be ‘that guy’ for us as a receiver.”

As a senior, Allen led the 2A division in receptions (83) and yards receiving (1,294). He was fifth and sixth in the state in those categories, respectively, among all classifications. His 12 receiving touchdowns tied for fifth in the 2A division.

According to East Surry’s football record book, Layton graduates as the program’s all-time leader in career receptions (123) and single-season receptions (83 in 2021), and is in the top five of every receiving category.

On breaking Stephen Gosnell’s single-season reception mark, Allen said: “It means a lot. Stephen Gosnell, I know he was a great receiver here and I practiced with him so much. He helped me a lot. To break one of his records…that means a lot to me too.”

Allen is the seventh Surry County football player from the past decade to surpass 2,000 career yards receiving, joining: Mount Airy’s Donavon Greene, North Surry’s Colton Acord and Nick Badgett, and East Surry’s Blake Marion, Landon Stevens and Stephen Gosnell.

“Layton wasn’t surrounded by two or three other guys going to play division I football, either,” Lowman said. “All four staring receivers from that 2019 team are now on D-I rosters; Layton wasn’t in that same situation. We had good players out there this year, but it wasn’t the same. There was a little bit more focus on him from defenses, as well.”

He also served as one of the go-to guys whenever East Surry needed a big play.

“There were a few games this year where we weren’t doing so hot in times and we would throw a short pass to Layton, ” Lowman said. “He would break a tackle and pick up 10 or 12 yards to give us that spark.”

Allen expressed his gratitude to the East Surry coaching staff and his teammates for helping him get to this point.

“Personally, East Surry has been a home for me since the minute I got here,” Allen said. “My brother came here and played football. All my friends have been here. I’ve had great coaches, great teammates. It’s been awesome.”

Layton also thanked God and his parents for making his football career possible.

In addition to his accomplishments on the field, Lowman said that Allen is an excellent student, as well as a loving brother and son.

“He’s surely done it right,” Lowman said. “He’s the person you want him to be outside of school, inside the school and on the football field. He’s worked hard and he’s earned this.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports