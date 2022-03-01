McMillen chooses Limestone University

The Golden Eagles volleyball team accompany Mia McMillen before she signs her NCAA National Letter of Intent with Limestone University.
Mia McMillen is joined by her parents and brother at her college signing.
Surry Central’s Mia McMillen serves in a 2021 match against East Surry.
Mia McMillen’s impact on Surry Central sports began as soon as she walked in as a freshman in 2018.
She has represented the Golden Eagles during every athletic season of her four years in high school, and has received All-Conference recognition in each one as well. The question regarding her future in collegiate athletics was never ‘if’ she would make it, but rather ‘which sport will she choose?’
After signing her NCAA National Letter of Intent, that question has been answered: Mia McMillen will continue her academic and volleyball careers at Limestone University upon graduation.
“I have put a lot of effort into my athletics,” McMillen said. “I love that my work is paying off, and am really excited about opportunities and experiences I will have at the collegiate level.”
Mia is one of three Golden Eagle seniors continuing their volleyball careers in college. McMillen signed with Limestone, Jaylyn Templeton signed with Greensboro College and Katelyn Patterson signed with Meredith College.
“They were our solid three for years. Kate in the back, Jaylyn to put the ball up and Mia to put it back down,” said Carrie Bruce, who served as head volleyball coach the past two seasons. “It was a triple threat on the court for us. They really were our glue and our foundation. They were great leaders for our team this past year, and we’re definitely going to miss them.”
McMillen served as outside hitter for Surry Central and received All-Conference Honors all four years. Her 340 kills this season were No. 6 in the 2A Division and tied for No. 28 among all public school classifications. She was also No. 19 in the 2A Division with 316 digs.
“Mia has pretty much been our rock; our go-to player on the court,” Bruce said. “She has been a force to be reckoned with. She got her 1,000th dig this season, and I’m so extremely proud of her for that. Her hitting percentage was off the charts, and she did very well in the hitting and defensive aspects of the game. She will be an asset in anything they need her to do.”
In McMillen’s four years with the volleyball team, the Golden Eagles amassed an overall record of 64-32, a conference record of 40-12 and a playoff record of 4-4.
Even with the shortened 2020-21 season, Mia graduates with 877 kills, 1,297 digs, 208 aces and 53 blocks.
“I was very fortunate to be on a high school team which competed hard each night and made playoff runs each year,” McMillen said. “I have been blessed with great coaches at SCHS, Coach Tolbert and Coach Bruce, and also with my Twins travel team, Coach Brandon and Coach Gilley. I am grateful for supportive teammates and parents who push me to do my best.”
Of all the sports in which she competes, volleyball was actually the sport McMillen picked up the latest.
“I didn’t start volleyball until the eighth grade, but immediately fell in love with the sport,” Mia said. “I just have so much fun on the court hitting the ball and playing defense. I love the celebrations after a big point and competing with my teammates.”
In addition to volleyball, McMillen is a four-year member of the varsity basketball and track and field teams.
In basketball, Mia went from being an All-Conference Honorable Mention as a freshman – the only freshman to play significant minutes on a 24-6 team with four senior starters – to winning Conference Co-Player of the Year as a senior. McMillen averaged 21.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 0.5 blocks this past season. She led Surry Central in all five categories as a senior and as a sophomore, while leading 4-of-5 as a junior.
Mia is also a two-time state silver medalist in track. She won individual conference championships in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and long jump her freshman year, while also finishing second in the 100-meter dash. She went on to become the 2A Midwest Regional Champion in 300 hurdles, earned All-Region Honors in the 100 hurdles before becoming 2A State Runner-up in the event.
After no sophomore season due to COVID-19, Mia won four conference championships and was named Conference Female Athlete of the Year as a junior. She went on to win regional championships in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 300 hurdles, was regional runner-up in the long jump and helped Surry Central win the Regional Team Championship. Mia was State Runner-up in the 300 hurdles, and finished in the top six of the 100 and 200 meters at the 2021 championship meet.
McMillen holds the Surry Central and Surry County outdoor track and field school records for the 300-meter hurdles, 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and long jump.
