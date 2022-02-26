Lady Bears receive championship rings

February 26, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s 2021-22 1A State Champion Tennis Team show off their championship rings. Members of the Mount Airy Youth Foundation presented the team with their rings during a Granite Bears playoff basketball game.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Mount Airy’s varsity girls tennis team receives their state championship rings.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

The Mount Airy varsity girls tennis team received their 2021-22 1A State Championship rings on February 22.

The rings were presented to the team during halftime of the varsity boys’ first-round playoff basketball game against Andrews. Presenting the rings were members of the Mount Airy Youth Foundation.

The Lady Bears’ dual team championship roster was comprised of: juniors Charlotte Hauser, Kancie Tate and Audrey Marion; sophomores Ella Brant and Lily Morris; freshmen Greer Tidd, Carrie Marion and Hannah Burney. Mount Airy was coached by Luke Graham.

The Bears finished the dual team season 22-0 overall and 12-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference Championship. Mount Airy players won 169 individual matches in dual team competition while only losing 11, and had a match record of 23-2 in the playoffs.

Brant and Carrie Marion were also presented with their 1A Doubles State Championship rings. The duo became just the second girls team in Surry County history to win the doubles championship by ending a 32-year drought.

As a team, Marion and Brant’s only two losses were to a team that reached the State Semifinals of the 2A State Tournament. The duo went 15-2 as a unit in dual-team competition, won the NW1A Conference Doubles Championship with a 3-0 record, won the 1A West Regional Championship with a 4-0 record, then won the 1A State Championship with a 3-0 record to finish the year 25-2.

No doubles team in the state tournament won more than two games against Marion and Brant.