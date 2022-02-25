Lady Hounds tame Cougars to reach Sweet 16

Greyhound Callie Robertson (15) floats a shot over the hands of a Cougar defender.
Cory Smith | The News
Sadie Badgett (5) scores two of her team-high 13 points for North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
Callie Allen (2) speeds past a Southwestern Randolph defender as she attacks the basket for North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Sarah Mauldin (10) weaves through Southwestern Randolph defenders late in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s playoff game.
Cory Smith | The News
Overcoming obstacles is precisely what playoffs are all about.
North Surry was tested Thursday against a spunky Southwestern Randolph squad. The visiting Cougars came into the second-round playoff game with a 20-5 record, and their only losses in 2022 came against teams ranked in the top five of the 1A and 2A classifications.
The Lady Greyhounds handed the Cougars loss No. 6 of the season 59-49 to advance to the Sweet 16 of the 2A State Playoffs.
North Surry was led by a balanced attack that featured four players in double figures. Sadie Badgett and Callie Allen led the way with 13 each, followed by Callie Robertson with 12 and Josie Tompkins with 11. Sarah Mauldin and Khloe Bennett each added four points for the Greyhounds, and Cynthia Chaire added two.
The focal point of Southwestern Randolph’s offense was senior forward Alexis Maness. Closing in on a double-double by halftime, Maness went off for 16 points in the third quarter which included 10 consecutive made free throws. Maness finished the game with 32 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and a block.
The Hounds’ (18-4) defense was able to contain the rest of the Cougars. Five Southwestern Randolph players combined for the team’s remaining 17 points, and no player scored more than five.
The teams went back-and-forth with five lead changes and two ties in the first five minutes of action. Following the fifth lead change – that saw North take a 9-8 lead with a Tompkins 3-pointer – the Hounds wouldn’t trail for the remainder of the game.
Southwestern Randolph committed 30 total turnovers against North Surry, including nine in each of the first two quarters. The Hounds finished with 16 steals, led by Allen with six, followed by Bennett with three, Badgett, Robertson and Tompkins with two each, and Mauldin with one.
The Greyhound defense held SWR scoreless from 3:37 left in the first quarter until 5:48 remaining in the second quarter. Six different Hounds scored in the first half, and North led by as many as 12.
After shooting just five free throws through two quarters of action, the Cougars attempted 12 foul shots in the third quarter and made each one. Allen, the Foothills 2A Conference’s Co-Player of the Year for 2021-22, left halfway through the quarter with foul trouble
North was whistled for nine fouls in the third quarter, while Southwestern Randolph was issued two team fouls in the same period.
Despite the 18-point quarter, North still led 44-38 entering the final eight minutes. Defensive adjustments held Maness to just five points in the fourth quarter, while North Surry scored at will and lead by at least five points for the remainder of the game.
No. 6 North Surry goes on the road in the Sweet 16 to face No. 3 Newton-Conover (24-2).
The only common opponent between the two schools is Bunker Hill. North Surry defeated Bunker Hill 61-42 in the opening round of the playoffs, and Newton-Conover defeated BH 57-39 and 57-40 in two regular season matchups.
Updated brackets can be found at https://t.maxpreps.com/3sf9mMM
Scoring
Southwestern Randolph – 8, 12, 18, 11 = 49
North Surry – 13, 18, 13, 15 = 59
SR: Alexis Maness 32, Carley Everhart 5, Kassidy Glasgow 5, Caressa King 4, Katie Mull 2, Alley Lowe 1
NS: Callie Allen 13, Sadie Badgett 13, Callie Robertson 12, Josie Tompkins 11, Sarah Mauldin 4, Khloe Bennett 4, Cynthia Chaire 2
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports