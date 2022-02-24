Runnin’ Patriots outlast Millennium in 2OT

The Surry Runnin’ Patriots boys basketball team won a double-overtime thriller against Millennium Charter Academy on February 12.
Senior Joshua Bunke led all scorers with a season-high 35 points, and his co-captain Tyler Spence controlled the boards with an incredible 22 rebounds as the Patriots defeated the visiting Lions 76-70.
The Feb. 12 game was held just two days Surry Homeschool dropped a 66-65 heartbreaker on Senior Night. Against Millennium, the Patriots started slower and trailed by four at the half, then were down five at the start of the fourth quarter.
The Patriots finished a fourth quarter in which they had a 22-17 advantage with a strong stand in the final minute. A Joshua Bunke steal and layup tied the score at 59-59 with 25 seconds to play. Millennium Charter’s Tristan Shockley, who led MCA scorers with 29 points, converted two free throws with 17 seconds remaining to put the Lions up two.
Joshua Bunke found Hayden Williams under the basket to even things up again, then the teams went to overtime after Shockley’s potential game-tying shot at the buzzer fell short. Joshua tallied 11 points in the fourth quarter as he orchestrated the Patriots’ offense, finding Williams for the game-tying shot and getting 13-year-old John David Bunke involved. John David came off the bench and hit clutch three-point shots in the second half.
Joshua Bunke and Spence combined for 14 points in the two overtime periods. Joshua converted 6-of-9 free throw attempts in the two overtime periods as the Patriots finished the victory. He also collected eight rebounds and dished out four assists. Of Spence’s 22 boards, seven were offensive rebounds as he was able to slip through for put-back baskets.
Surry had a good defensive stand at the end of the first OT with the score tied at 67. Then the Patriots’ defense held MCA scoreless in the second overtime except for a 3-pointer at the buzzer. A steal by sophomore guard Aaron Mullis with 2:00 remaining was crucial to the Patriots retaining the lead for good as Josh Bunke was able to work the clock and hit free throws when Millennium was forced to foul.
“I told him, ‘Keep the ball and eat the clock’ once we had the lead,” said Patriots’ coach Paul Bunke.
Joshua Bunke converted two free throws with 20 seconds on the clock, then Williams sealed the victory with a final foul shot. The tally of 76 points represents Surry’s highest point total for the year.
The Patriots shot 56% from the field for the game. Joshua Bunke was 8-for-11 from the field and made a pair of 3-pointers. He also converted on 13-of-17 free throw attempts.
“He has worked very hard, and as good of a player as he is, he’s an even better young man,” Coach Bunke said. “He has a great deal of Christian character, and his mother and I are very proud of him.”
Spence scored 16 points to go with his 22 rebounds. He also added five steals and two blocks in what Coach Bunke called “his best overall game of the year.”
“I tell Tyler almost every game that he is the strongest guy on the court,” Coach Bunke said. “He proved it tonight, as so very often we held them to one shot offensively. His rebounding was key for us all day.”
In addition to Shockley’s 29, the Lions got a solid performance from Philip Bird who scored 18 in the game. Four Millennium players were perfect from the free throw line, and as a team the Lions finished 14-for-17.
“I have tremendous respect for them, and Coach [Timmy] Tucker is a longtime friend of mine,” Coach Bunke said. “I’m looking forward to a long term relationship between the two programs and a good competitive local rivalry. We both play in incredibly tough conferences so it’s been a tough year in terms of wins and losses. But there is more than basketball success at stake here.
“We truly love these kids, and we believe as we continue to work hard it will show in the win-loss column…because these players love this team. I would never push another family to homeschool, but if you do, we have a great option for you to play basketball.”
Surry’s season will culminate with a trip to Gatlinburg the week of March 7 as they compete in the East Coast Nationals.