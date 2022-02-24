No. 6 Hounds top Bunker Hill in playoff opener

February 24, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

<p>North Surry’s Sarah Mauldin (10) knocks down a wide-open layup for the Greyhounds.</p> <p>Jeff Linville | Special to the News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Josie Tompkins (42) knocks down a corner 3-pointer during the first quarter of Tuesday’s playoff win over Bunker Hill.</p> <p>Jeff Linville | Special to the News</p>

<p>Callie Allen (2) slices through the Bunker Hill defense for a North Surry layup.</p> <p>Jeff Linville | Special to the News</p>

North Surry rebounded from just its third loss of 2022 by defeating Bunker Hill 61-42 in the 2A State Playoffs.

The 19-point win marks the Lady Greyhounds’ first playoff win since 2017-18, and was the varsity girls’ first home playoff game since 2016-17.

The Hounds, now 17-5 on the season, were led by three players in double figures, including a near double-double from Sadie Badgett. Badgett scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds, also a team best. The junior has scored at least 15 in three of her past four games after no such games prior to that this season.

Junior Sarah Mauldin also added a season-high 13 points for North, including eight points in the fourth quarter. Mauldin’s 13 points came off 83% shooting.

Senior Callie Allen contributed 12 points to record her 18th double-digit scoring game of the season. Allen led the Lady Hounds with seven steals, and tied Callie Robertson with a team-high four assists.

Sophomore Josie Tompkins came close to double figures with eight points. She nailed back-to-back 3-pointers late in the first quarter to increase North’s 10-9 lead to 16-9 at the end of one. Grace Phillips then drained a triple in the second quarter, and Allen and Badgett each extended the Greyhound lead with a 3-pointer in the third quarter. North shot 5-of-14 (36%) from beyond the arc against the visiting Bears.

North Surry maintained its double-digit lead in the second half, then increased it to as many as 24 points before the final whistle.

Of the 16 teams still alive in the 2A West, five teams – including the conference champions, North Surry – hail from the Foothills 2A Conference.

Updated brackets can be found at https://t.maxpreps.com/3sf9mMM

Scoring

Bunker Hill – 9, 9, 14, 10 = 42

North Surry – 16, 12, 15, 18 = 61

BH: Damireona Burch 11, Faith Icenhour 10, Olivia Ellis 8, Maliyah McLain 6, Kyiah Lafone 5

NS: Sadie Badgett 15, Sarah Mauldin 13, Callie Allen 12, Josie Tompkins 8, Grace Phillips 5, Reece Niston 4, Callie Robertson 2, Khloe Bennett 2