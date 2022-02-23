Lady Bears dominate playoff opener, win 59-28

February 14, 2022
CARY — Surry County swimmers won 12 medals at the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A/2A State Championship Swim Meet.
This was highlighted by six gold medal finishes, including Mount Airy’s first individual swim championship in 16 years: Matheson Williams.
Williams, a junior, won the state championship in the 100-yard backstroke. He finished first in the preliminary race with a time of 55.25 seconds, then won the title with a time of 54.80 seconds.
The other county swimmer this side of Interstate 77 to medal was North Surry’s Kara Bryant. Bryant took home a bronze medal for finishing fourth in the girls 100 butterfly.
If relay teams could be selected as MVP of the Championship Meet, the award would likely go unanimously to Elkin’s squad of Amelia Presley, Mattie Wells, Morgan Wiles and Sophie Welborn. The Buckin’ Elks quartet won state championships in all three relay races for the girls: the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle.
Wiles went on to win a silver medal in the 100 butterfly, while two other Buckin’ Elks added individual bronze medals: Welborn in the 50 freestyle and Mattie in the 100 breaststroke.
Elkin’s male relay team of Troy Snow, Thomas McComb, Marshall Wells and Jack Zamudio captured a gold medal in the boys 200 freestyle relay, as well as a bronze medal in the 400 freestyle relay. Zamudio and Marshall Wells won gold and silver medals, respectively, in the boys 100 breaststroke.
In team standings, local schools finished in the following order: Elkin’s girls finished fourth, followed by North Surry at 17, Surry Central at 25, East Wilkes at 27, Mount Airy at 29 and East Surry at 35; Elkin finished fifth for the boys, followed by Mount Airy at 11, East Surry at 13, Starmount at 21 and West Stokes at 24.
Elkin was the only traditional 1A school to finish in the top 10 of either team competition.
Full results for local competitors are listed below by event. Individual races are formatted as: regional finish, name, school, time. Relays are formatted as: regional finish, school, relay members, time.
Swimmers that have a (P) next to their name competed in the preliminary round only and finished No. 17-No. 24. Preliminary races were held for each race except the 500 freestyle. The top eight preliminary times advanced to the championship race, while spots 9-16 competed in the consolation finals. If a swimmer finished first in the consolation finals, the highest overall spot they could finish in the standings is No. 9.
Because of this, some 9-16 finals times may be faster than some 1-8 finals times.
Girls 200 medley relay
1. Elkin: Amelia Presley, Mattie Wells, Morgan Wiles, Sophie Welborn, 1:50.90
15. East Surry: Haley Joyce, Claire Hull, Aby Caro, Riley Yard, 2:12.59
Boys 200 medley relay
(P) Elkin: Troy Snow, Jack Zamudio, Marshall Wells, Thomas McComb DQ
Girls 200 freestyle
5. Mallory Cave, Surry Central, 2:02.13
14. Amelia Presley, Elkin, 2:12.23
PRELIM: Hannah Fulp, West Stokes, 2:13.85
Boys 200 freestyle
3. Peyton Ponce de Leon, Starmount, 1:46.72
11. Martin Cooke, Mount Airy, 1:56.70
(P) Luke McComb, Elkin, 2:06.47
(P) Zachary Heath, West Stokes, 2:07.86
Girls 200 individual medley
6. Cassidy Hull, North Surry, 2:20.85
12. Sedessa Hatcher, East Wilkes, 2:24.27
13. Claire Hull, East Surry, 2:25.29
Boys 200 individual medley
8. Matheson Williams, Mount Airy, 2:04.35
9. Colby Goins, East Surry, 2:08.40
(P) Brayden Lapham, West Stokes, 2:22.90
Girls 50 freestyle
3. Sophie Welborn, Elkin, 24.46
Boys 50 freestyle
7. Troy Snow, Elkin, 22.77
(P)* Charles McGhee, West Stokes, 23.42
*McGhee tied with Community School of Davidson’s Riley Hall in the preliminaries with a time of 23.73. The two went to a swim-off to advance to the consolation finals, and Hall won with a time of 23.22 to McGhee’s 23.42
Girls 100 butterfly
2. Morgan Wiles, Elkin, 58.04
4. Kara Bryant, North Surry, 1:00.83
(P) Joanna Arroyo, Surry Central, 1:12.12
(P) Aby Caro, East Surry, 1:13.25
Boys 100 butterfly
2. Peyton Ponce de Leon, Starmount, 51.65
6. Andrew Needham, East Surry, 54.71
(P) Brayden Lapham, West Stokes, 1:04.32
Girls 100 freestyle
9. Jessica Sawyers, Mount Airy, 56.15
Boys 100 freestyle
11. Charles McGhee, West Stokes, 51.98
16. Thomas McComb, Elkin, 53.84
(P) Clayton Sebastian, Elkin, 55.05
Girls 500 freestyle
6. Mallory Cave, Surry Central, 5:29.91
13. Cassidy Hull, North Surry, 5:42.98
18. Haley Joyce, East Surry, 5:57.64
Boys 500 freestyle
13. Colby Goins, East Surry, 5:27.61
23. Aiden Richardson, East Surry, 6:07.18
Girls 200 freestyle relay
1. Elkin: Morgan Wiles, Mattie Wells, Amelia Presley, Sophie Welborn, 1:41.39
(P) West Stokes: Maggie Hill, Presley Hartle, Gordon Grabs, Hannah Fulp, 1:57.20
Boys 200 freestyle relay
1. Elkin: Troy Snow, Thomas McComb, Marshall Wells, Jack Zamudio, 1:29.40
11. Mount Airy: Matheson Williams, Peter Cooke, Hayden Bender, Martin Cooke, 1:38.42
12. West Stokes: Charles McGhee, Griffin Sparks, Brayden Lapham, Zachary Heath, 1:38.75
13. East Surry: Colby Goins, Derek Freeman, Gavin Atkins, Andrew Needham, 1:39.76
Girls 100 backstroke
7. Kara Bryant, North Surry, 1:02.92
(P) Haley Joyce, East Surry, 1:08.75
Boys 100 backstroke
1. Matheson Williams, Mount Airy, 54.80
13. Andrew Needham, East Surry, 59.31
(P) Martin Cooke, Mount Airy, 1:01.51
(P) Jackson Graves, North Surry, 1:03.16
Girls 100 breaststroke
4. Mattie Wells, Elkin, 1:11.44
5. Sedessa Hatcher, East Wilkes, 1:11.92
9. Jessica Sawyers, Mount Airy, 1:13.39
14. Claire Hull, East Surry, 1:15.68
Boys 100 breaststroke
1. Jack Zamudio, Elkin, 56.21
2. Marshall Wells, Elkin, 58.26
Girls 400 freestyle relay
1. Elkin: Morgan Wiles, Amelia Presley, Mattie Wells, Sophie Welborn, 3:46.22
16. North Surry: Cassidy Hull, Kalei Mauldin, Baley Hawks, Kara Bryant, 4:23.84
(P) West Stokes: Maggie Hill, Presley Hartle, Morgan Sargent, Hannah Fulp, 4:20.54
(P) East Surry: Claire Hull, Riley Yard, Aby Caro, Haley Joyce, 4:22.08
Boys 400 freestyle relay
3. Elkin: Troy Snow, Thomas McComb, Marshall Wells, Jack Zamudio, 3:22.84
8. Mount Airy: Matheson Williams, Peter Cooke, Noah Moore, Martin Cooke, 3:38.56
9. East Surry: Colby Goins, Aiden Richardson, Gavin Atkins, Andrew Needham, 3:33.76
12. West Stokes: Charles McGhee, Wes Copenhaver, Brayden Lapham, Zachary Heath, 3:37.49