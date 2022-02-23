Lady Bears dominate playoff opener, win 59-28

February 23, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Kylie Hollingsworth (21) charges across the time line as she leads the Lady Bears on a fast break.

<p>Mount Airy’s Addie Marshall (5) uses her left hand to score a transition layup.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy’s Addie Marshall (5) uses her left hand to score a transition layup.

<p>Sofia Stafford (11) drives to the basket in Mount Airy’s 59-28 win over South Davidson.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Sofia Stafford (11) drives to the basket in Mount Airy’s 59-28 win over South Davidson.

<p>Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield (12) penetrates the South Davidson defense and finishes at the rim.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield (12) penetrates the South Davidson defense and finishes at the rim.

Eight seconds was all it took for Mount Airy to take a lead in Tuesday’s playoff win over South Davidson.

Mount Airy led by as many as 16 in the first quarter, and that deficit was more than half of South Davidson’s point total for the game. The Lady Bears went on to defeat the Wildcats 59-28 to advance to the second round of the 1A State Playoffs.

The Lady Bears dominated virtually every aspect of the game with the exception of free throw shooting – Mount Airy made 5-of-10 (50%) free throw attempts while South Davidson knocked down 4-of-7 (57%) – but it wasn’t a factor given the 31-point difference in scoring.

Every other statistical category went the way of the Granite Bears. One of the most glaring differences could be seen in the rebounding column. Mount Airy outrebounded South Davidson 39-23, and that includes an 18-4 difference in offensive rebounds.

Seven of Mount Airy’s eight players finished with at least four rebounds. Addie Marshall led the way with seven, including four offensive boards in the fourth quarter alone, followed by Da’nya Mills, Grey Moore and Morgan Mayfield with six, Niya Smith with five, and Alissa Clabo and Kylie Hollingsworth with four.

In addition to leading Mount Airy in scoring with 17 and 13 points, respectively, Moore and Mayfield each had five assists and two steals. The Bears assisted on 15-of-23 (65%) field goals. Of the remaining eight: three came from offensive put-backs, three were unassisted attacks to the basket, one was set up by a backcourt steal and one was a 3-pointer off the dribble.

Speaking of 3-pointers, Mount Airy knocked down four triples on five attempts in just the first quarter. Mayfield and Clabo each hit one in the first 40 seconds of the game, helping the Bears to a 10-0 start, and Hollingsworth and Moore each connected from deep later in the quarter.

Mount Airy finished 8-of-20 (40%) from beyond the arc, while South Davidson made just 2-of-10 (20%) shots from the perimeter.

The Lady Bears improve to 15-8 overall and advance to the Round of 32 with the win. Mount Airy, the No. 9 seed in the 1A West, will travel to No. 8 Albemarle on February 24. Albemarle improved to 18-7 overall with a 77-56 win over No. 25 Blue Ridge Early College in the first round.

Scoring

South Davidson – 7, 6, 7, 8 = 28

Mount Airy – 23, 14, 14, 8 = 59

SD: full roster not available

MA: Grey Moore 17, Morgan Mayfield 13, Kylie Hollingsworth 12, Sofia Stafford 8, Alissa Clabo 5, Addie Marshall 3, Da’nya Mills 2, Niya Smith 2

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports