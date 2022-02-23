Bears maul Wildcats to advance

Eli Morrison (3) fades away as he shoots a jump shot in Mount Airy’s 69-49 win over Andrews.
Mount Airy’s Carson Hill (30) fires a 3-point shot.
Brooks Sizemore (5) knocked down five 3-pointers in Mount Airy’s playoff win over Andrews on Tuesday.
Mount Airy’s Jared Pinto (33) shoots a contested layup against Andrews.
A wire-to-wire win over Andrews on Tuesday sent Mount Airy back to the second round of the 1A State Playoffs
The Granite Bears led by as many as 27 points in the 69-49 win over the visiting Wildcats. Brooks Sizemore’s 19 points, which included five 3-pointers, set the pace for the Bears, followed by Tyler Mason and Caleb Reid with 13 each.
The No. 11-seeded Bears improve to 19-5 with the win.
Mount Airy has won 11 of its past 12 games dating back to January 24. The playoff win over Andrews served as a rebound from the Bears’ only shortcoming of the previous month: a 52-45 loss to South Stokes in the Northwest 1A Conference Championship.
The Bears 45 points against South Stokes tied a season-low, and was well below the team’s average of nearly 64 points per game. Mount Airy bounced back by scoring 39 first-half points against Andrews.
A Mario Revels 3-pointer 22 seconds into the first quarter gave Mount Airy the lead in a game with no ties or lead changes. Sizemore also knocked down his first 3-pointer, but even more impressive was that Mount Airy’s first 13 points came from six different players: Revels and Sizemore hit 3-pointers, Mason hit a free throw, Reid and Carson Hill scored in the paint off Sizemore assists, and Devyn Joyce went 2-of-2 from the foul line.
Mount Airy first took a double-digit lead in the second quarter. Sizemore opened the quarter by knocking down a triple off an assist from Reid, and Mason drove to the basket to put the Bears up 24-11. Andrews fought back to make it a seven-point game, then Mount Airy went off and outscored the Wildcats 13-3 in the final 3:41 of the half.
Mount Airy turnovers in the third quarter allowed Andrews to fight back and outscore the Bears 15-12. However, the lead never sank below 15 points.
The Bears made up for the third quarter by starting the fourth on fire. Sizemore, Eli Morrison and Joyce each made their first 3-point attempts of the quarter, Reid and Mason couldn’t be stopped on their way to the basket, and Revels made four-consecutive free throws.
The lead grew to as many as 27 before Mount Airy let up. Andrews scored the final seven points of the game.
Revels, Sizemore, Joyce and Eli Morrison combined to go 9-of-23 (39%) from deep. Even when the Bears were struggling from 3-point land, their dominance on the offensive glass made up the difference. Mount Airy finished with 30 rebounds to Andrews’ 21, and the Bears had 12 offensive rebounds to the Wildcats’ six.
Reid led Mount Airy with seven rebounds, followed by Revels with six, and Mason and Sizemore with five each. Sizemore also led the team with five assists, and Joyce grabbed a team-high five steals.
Mount Airy looks to record its first 20-win season under the direction of coach Bryan Hayes with a win in the second round. The No. 11 Bears travel to No. 6 Bessemer City on February 24.
Bessemer City is 21-4 overall and has won 13-of-15 games in 2022. The only team to defeat the Yellow Jackets this calendar year is Shelby, which is currently the No. 3 seed in the 2A West.
Scoring
Andrews – 11, 9, 15, 14 = 49
Mount Airy – 19, 20, 12, 18 = 69
AS: Isaac Weaver 18, Cameron Rattler 15, Donovan Bateman 8, Zack Queen 2, Austin Martin 2, Graham Burch 2, Andy Tatham 2
MA: Brooks Sizemore 19, Caleb Reid 13, Tyler Mason 13, Mario Revels 9, Devyn Joyce 8, Carson Hill 4, Eli Morrison 3
