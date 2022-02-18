Bears outlast Viks to reach NW1A Championship

Mount Airy’s Caleb Reid (24) shoots over the outstretched hand of North Stokes’ Jamison Wood (3). The Bears defeated the Vikings 53-49 to win their 11th-straight game and advance to the Northwest 1A Conference Championship.
Zach Colburn | Special to the News
BOONVILLE — Mount Airy outlasted North Stokes on Wednesday to advance to the Northwest 1A Conference Championship game.
The Granite Bears (18-4) continue to find ways to win despite multiple players being out with injuries. This time, Mount Airy’s defense pulled out the “W” in a back-and-forth game by holdings North Stokes scoreless in the final three minutes.
Wednesday’s 53-49 victory in the NW1A semifinals marked Mount Airy’s 11th consecutive victory after starting 2022 0-3. The most recent team to defeat the Bears was none other than North Stokes on January 7.
In that Jan. 7 game, North Stokes (17-7) became the only team to score at least more than 69 on the Bears by dropping 83. In the next two Mount Airy-North Stokes games – with the semifinal game counting as the rubber match – the Vikings were held to fewer than 50 points each time.
Wednesday’s game featured eight lead changes and five ties, and neither team led by more than five in the second half. The only lead larger than five came when the Bears started the game up 7-0, but the Viks climbed their way back in and led 8-7.
Mount Airy took the aforementioned five-point lead to start the fourth quarter. The Bears led 37-35 when the quarter began, then Caleb Reid hit a free throw and scored from the low post. North Stokes took an immediate timeout to regroup just 60 seconds into the final quarter.
The teams had contrasting styles in the fourth quarter. The Vikings played catch up most of the quarter and attempted eight 3-pointers, while Mount Airy didn’t take one shot from beyond the arc. The Bears started 2-for-4 from deep, but missed their next 11 attempts to finish 2-for-15 (13%). The Vikings also started strong from the perimeter by making 2-of-5 outside shots in the first quarter, but then didn’t make another 3-pointer until the fourth quarter.
Reid and Tyler Mason bullied their way into the lane to get easier shots. The duo combined to outscore North Stokes 15-14 in the fourth quarter, and all but three of those Mount Airy points came from inside the painted area.
North Stokes managed to cut the lead to one with a 3-pointer from Brayden Ring with 3:33 to play. Curtis Campbell, who tied with Ring for a team-high 16 points, grabbed an offensive board and went back up. This gave North its first lead of the second half at 49-48 with 3:11 on the clock. Mason hit 1-of-2 free throws shortly after to tie things up at 49.
Mount Airy held North Stokes scoreless for the final 3:10 of the game. A missed Viking 3-pointer allowed Mason to put the Bears back on top with 1:46 to play, then North just went cold from deep. North Stokes missed its final five 3-point attempts of the game.
Reid hit 1-of-2 bonus free throws with just under 30 seconds on the clock to make it a 3-point game. The Vikings came out of a timeout and designed a play to get a good look from beyond the arc, but the shot fell short and was rebounded by the Bears’ Brooks Sizemore. Sizemore, Mount Airy’s point guard, had four rebounds in just the fourth quarter.
This particular rebound led to him being intentionally fouled to stop the clock with 16.7 seconds to play. He made the first and missed the second of the double-bonus, and the Vikings called a final timeout while praying for a miracle down four.
North Stokes couldn’t get a good look and heaved a shot up that missed everything and sailed out of bounds with less than a second to play. The Bears quickly inbounded to end the game and advance to their first conference tournament championship since 2018.
The rubber-match win over North Stokes sets Mount Airy up for another rubber match in the championship game, this time against South Stokes. The Sauras (20-4) got the best of Mount Airy in their first meeting on Jan. 4. The Bears retaliated on Jan. 25 by not only giving South their only conference loss, but by did so in Walnut Cove by 18 points.
The NW1A Championship game is scheduled for Friday at Starmount.
Scoring
Mount Airy – 14, 10, 13, 16 = 53
North Stokes – 13, 12, 10, 14 = 49
MA: Tyler Mason 19, Caleb Reid 12, Brooks Sizemore 12, Mario Revels 5, Devyn Joyce 3, Carson Hill 2
NS: Brayden Ring 16, Curtis Campbell 16, Jamison Wood 8, Michael Mabe 4, Carson Fitch 3, Samuel Collins 2