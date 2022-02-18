Lady Bears return to NW1A Title game

February 17, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield (12) looks to block a shot attempted by Elkin’s Kyleigh Price (22) during Wednesday’s Northwest 1A Conference semifinal. The Lady Bears went on to win 42-27.

Zach Colburn | Special to the News

BOONVILLE — The Mount Airy girls basketball team booked its ticket to the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament Championship by defeating Elkin 42-27 on Wednesday.

The Lady Bears are no stranger to the NW1A Championship Game. Mount Airy has reached the tournament championship each year under coach Angela Mayfield, with the exception being the 2020-21 school year when no conference tournament was held. Mount Airy won the conference title in 2017 and 2018, and was runner-up in 2019 and 2020.

The top-seeded Bears (14-7) have won 10 of their past 11 games, and three of those wins came against Elkin. Mount Airy topped Elkin 44-19 on February 2 at home, went on the road and won 41-48 on Feb. 8 then defeated the Elks 42-27 on a neutral floor on Feb. 16.

Similar to the first two meetings between the Bears and Elks, the first quarter of Wednesday’s game was lopsided in favor of Mount Airy. The Granite Bears outscored Elkin 14-2 in the opening quarter of their first meeting, 16-2 in the second meeting and 14-4 in the third meeting. Four Bears scored in the quarter, led by Kylie Hollingsworth’s five points.

Elkin’s Kyleigh Price started to heat up in the second quarter with six points. Chandler Beals added two for Elkin as the Elks outscored the Bears 8-4 to make it 18-12 at halftime.

Mount Airy carved up Elkin’s zone defense with precision passing. All six of the Lady Bears’ field goals in the quarter were assisted, and this helped the team grow its lead to 25-14 at one point.

Price again served as the offensive catalyst for Elkin. The Elks battled back against the double-digit deficit with a 9-3 run, and Price scored all nine for Elkin. The sophomore scored twice driving to the basket, once on an offensive rebound and then drained a 3-pointer to close the gap to 28-23 with 30 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Not long after Price’s triple, Mount Airy’s Sofia Stafford dished to Grey Moore for a retaliation 3-pointer. Morgan Mayfield stole the ensuing Elkin inbounds pass, then found Stafford under the basket to bring the lead back up to 10 heading into the fourth.

Elkin’s Selena Islas hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, but then Elks wouldn’t hit another field goal in the game. Mount Airy closed the game with a 9-1 run to win by 15.

Elkin shot just 2-of-9 (22%) from the free throw line, and Mount Airy went 7-of-13 (54%) from the stripe.

The Lady Bears will take on East Wilkes (18-7) in the championship game. The No. 2 Cardinals defeated No. 7 Alleghany 49-25 in the quarterfinals, then bested No. 3 Starmount 43-31 in the semifinals.

Mount Airy defeated East Wilkes 65-61 (OT) in December and 39-31 in early February. Mount Airy is also the only 1A team to defeat East Wilkes this season.

The NW1A Championship game is scheduled for Friday at Starmount.

Scoring

Elkin – 4, 8, 11, 4 = 27

Mount Airy – 14, 4, 15, 9 = 42

ELK: Kyleigh Price 15, Chandler Beals 5, Selena Islas 4, Madison Mauldin 2, Margaret Freeman 1, A. Summers 1

MA: Kylie Hollingsworth 13, Morgan Mayfield 8, Grey Moore 7, Sofia Stafford 6, Alissa Clabo 4, Addie Marshall 4