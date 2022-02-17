Bears sending four to states

Mount Airy’s Connor Medvar, second from left, stands on the podium after winning the 170-pound bracket at the 1A West Regional Championship.
Granite Bears Athletics
Mount Airy’s Franklin Bennett, second from left, stands on the podium after winning the 152-pound bracket at the 1A West Regional Championship.
Granite Bears Athletics
Mount Airy’s Edwin Agabo, far left, stands on the podium after finishing second in the 195-pound bracket at the 1A West Regional Championship.
Granite Bears Athletics
Mount Airy’s Alex Cox, far right, stands on the podium after finishing fourth in the 132-pound bracket at the 1A West Regional Championship.
Granite Bears Athletics
SPARTA — Four Mount Airy Bears will compete in the 1A State Championship Tournament after finishing in the top four of the regional competition.
Mount Airy took a host of Granite Bear wrestlers to the 1A West Regional Championship at Alleghany High School on February 12. Two Mount Airy seniors won gold medals to qualify for their third and fourth state tournaments, respectively, while one Granite Bear junior returns for his second state tournament and another qualifies for his first.
Mount Airy finished fourth in the team competition and was just 1.5 points behind the third-place team.
Franklin Bennett and Connor Medvar both captured their third regional championship at this year’s competition. Bennett won the 1A West 145-pound Titles in 2020 and 2021, and Medvar won the 1A West 138 Championship in 2020 and the 152 Championship in 2021. Both wrestlers went up at least one weight class this season as they pursue their second state championships.
Bennett improved to 30-1 on the season by winning four 152 matches at regionals. The senior made quick work of Robbinsville’s Juan Rios in the first round, defeated Swain County’s Clay Seagle via 17-2 technical fall in the second round and pinned East Wilkes’ Dylan Ramage in just 42 seconds in the semifinals.
Bennett ran into Cherryville’s Chase Miller in the title match. Franklin went up 6-2 after the first period with two takedowns and a near fall, then increased his lead to 8-3 with a reversal in the second period. Miller scored an escape in the third period, but that was it.
Medvar, the defending 1A 152-pound State Champion, also dominated his way to the title match. he earned a first-round BYE, pinned Mountain Island Charter’s Koenig in 32 seconds in the quarterfinals then defeated East Wilkes’ Tristan Alkire via 17-0 technical fall in the semifinals.
Medvar battled Avery County’s Seth Blackledge in the 170 championship. The two traded leads in the first period before ended up tied at 3-3. A 3-2 second period gave Medvar a 6-5 lead with two minutes left to wrestle, then Medvar sealed the deal with an escape and takedown in the third period to win 9-5.
Medvar enters his fourth state championship with a 28-1 record.
Edwin Agabo qualified for his first state tournament by finishing second in the 195 bracket. He earned a quick win via fall over Apprentice Academy’s Sean Unnerstall in the opening round, then went up 16-3 against East Wilkes’ Raul Lopez before pinning him in the quarterfinals.
Agabo trailed 7-1 after the first period against Cherryville’s Tobias Miller. The Granite Bear turned things around and picked up a pin just 10 seconds into the second period to reach the title match, but came up short against the defending 1A 182 State Champion, Kage Williams.
Agabo currently boasts an 18-5 record.
Alex Cox finished fourth in the 132 bracket to reach his second-consecutive state tournament. Cox defeated Saw Taw of N.C. School of the Deaf via fall in the first round, then pinned Robbinsville’s Avery Phillips in the second round. Cox trailed Bradford Prep’s Lucas Ellis 9-5 in the third period of the semifinal match before losing via fall.
Cox went to the consolation semifinals where he defeated Avery County’s Mason Bentley via 7-4 decision to qualify for states. In the consolation finals, Cox was defeated by Starmount’s Cole Nixon.
Mount Airy had wrestlers compete in 13-of-14 weight classes at regionals, and all 13 Granite Bears competitors won at least one match. The following Mount Airy wrestlers fell just outside the top six: Jack Martin (106), Jamie Hearl (120), Avery Poindexter (145), Luke Leonard (182) and Spencer Baldwin (285).
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports