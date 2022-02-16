Cards upset No. 1 Hounds in FH2A Semis

Sadie Badgett (5) charges toward the basket after grabbing a steal for North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
Cardinal senior Rosie Craven (2) directs traffic on offense as she crosses the time line.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Cynthia Chaire (12) gets a shot up while being charged by three East Surry defenders.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Kylie Bruner (21) dribbles along the baseline while being defended by North Surry’s Josie Tompkins (42).
Cory Smith | The News
Callie Allen (2) takes aim to attempt a 3-pointer for North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
EAST BEND — The Foothills 2A Conference Tournament was rocked with an upset that saw No. 4 East Surry take down top-seeded North Surry.
Tuesday’s FH2A semifinal featured just one lead change and no ties. North Surry went up 2-0, then East Surry went ahead 3-2 and never looked back. The Cardinals defeated the Greyhounds 40-19 to advance to the FH2A Championship.
The varsity girls division of the FH2A Conference had a lot of parity during the regular season, so it’s only fitting that the tournament follow a similar formula. West Wilkes had the upset of the first round; the No. 6 Blackhawks defeated No. 3 Wilkes Central 55-43.
North and East Surry were by three games in the conference standings, and North won both regular season matchups. The Hounds first defeated the Cards 51-39 in Toast on Dec. 22, then won 49-43 in Pilot Mountain the following month.
East Surry suffered two losses during the last week of January, but haven’t lost since. In fact, the Lady Cards came into Tuesday’s semifinal having won six consecutive games by double-digits. North Surry was also riding a six-game winning streak prior to the game against East.
Neither team came out hot on offense, and it took more than two minutes before points were scored. That honor went to North’s Callie Robertson who scored off a pass from Sarah Mauldin with 5:47 on the clock. Cadence Lawson drained a 3-pointer a minute later to start what would turn into a 10-0 run for East Surry.
East Surry’s 2-3 zone gave North problems on offense. The Hounds tried a patient approach to set up shots, but nothing was falling. North tied a season-low two points in the first quarter, which included going 0-for-5 beyond the arc.
North Surry didn’t score again until the 5:26 mark of the second quarter when Khloe Bennett went 2-for-2 from the free throw line. Bennett ended up adding two more field goals in the quarter, and Callie Allen scored a layup after grabbing a steal to cut the lead to 13-10. Lawson scored late for East to make it 15-10 at the halfway point.
Another low-scoring quarter saw the teams combine for just 14 points. Lawson, who scored all seven of East’s points in the third, hit two free throws for the first points of the second half. A Sadie Badgett steal led to a Sarah Mauldin layup, then Allen hit North’s first 3-pointer of the game to cut East’s lead to 17-15 with 2:35 remaining in the quarter.
Just 10 seconds after Allen’s triple, Lawson grabbed her own miss from the perimeter and went back up for two points. Lawson did manage to hit a 3-pointer later in the quarter to bring the lead back up to seven. Badgett scored for the Hounds at the end of the quarter to make it 22-17 with eight minutes to play.
East Surry woke up in the fourth quarter and nearly doubled its points from the first three. The Cardinals’ 18 fourth-quarter points nearly surpassed North’s total from the game.
Merry Parker Boaz scored nine for East Surry in just the fourth quarter. The Cards went on an 11-0 run to start the quarter, then Bennett scored North’s only points of the fourth with 4:35 on the clock. East closed the game with a 7-0 run to win 40-19.
East Surry made 4-of-10 (40%) of 3-pointers and went a perfect 10-for-10 (100%) from the free throw line. North Surry shot 1-of-18 (6%) from beyond the arc and 2-for-2 (100%) from the charity stripe.
The Lady Cards move on to the FH2A Championship, played February 18 at 6:00 at Forbush. No. 4 East Surry will compete against the winner of No. 2 Forbush and No. 6 West Wilkes.
Scoring
East Surry – 8, 7, 7, 18 = 40
North Surry – 2, 8, 7, 2 = 19
ES: Cadence Lawson 15, Merry Parker Boaz 12, Brooklyn Gammons 2, Bella Hutchens 3, Kylie Bruner 2, Addison Goins 2, Rosie Craven 2
NS: Khloe Bennett 8, Callie Allen 5, Callie Robertson 2, Sadie Badgett 2, Sarah Mauldin 2
