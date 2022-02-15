Lawson scores 1,000th career point

February 15, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry’s Cadence Lawson shoots a free throw against Surry Central. The Cardinal senior scored recently scored her 1,000th career point.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Cadence Lawson (10) attempts a layup during a 2020 playoff game against Gray Stone Day.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Cadence Lawson (10) attempts a layup during a 2020 playoff game against Gray Stone Day.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

East Surry senior Cadence Lawson scored her 1,000th career point in a February 11 game against Surry Central.

Lawson is a four-year varsity starter with the Lady Cardinals. She earned All-Conference Honors as a freshman, sophomore and junior, and is well on her way to a fourth selection this season. She was also named Most Outstanding Player of the 2019-20 Northwest 1A Conference Tournament.

Since coming back from an injury earlier this season, Lawson has scored in double figures in 14 of the Cardinals past 16 games and has three double-doubles. Her season averages of 14.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks are the best of her career.

Through the end of the 2021-22 regular season, Lawson’s Cardinals are 74-17 overall and 36-6 in conference play since 2018. East Surry won conference championships in 2019, 2020 and 2021, conference tournament championships in 2019 and 2020 (no tournament was held in 2021), and won the 1A West Regional Championship in 2019 – a game in which Lawson hit the buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Cadence is the 13th member of the Lady Cardinals’ basketball program to score 1,000 career points. By finishing the regular season with 1,011 points, Lawson is No. 10 on the program’s all-time scoring list behind former teammate Dasia Lambert at 1,029.