North Surry honors three senior cheerleaders

February 12, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s three senior cheerleaders are honored on Senior Night. Pictured from left: Mariana Ramos, Anahy Rincon and Jacey Ward.

The North Surry cheerleading squad recognized three seniors as part of Friday’s Senior Night basketball game against North Wilkes.

The three seniors recognized were: Jacey Ward, Mariana Ramos, and Anahy Rincon.