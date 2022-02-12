Lady Bears recognize seniors

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s four senior girls are honored on Senior Night. Pictured from left: Sofia Stafford, Kylie Hollingsworth, Sydney Seagraves and Grey Moore.

The Mount Airy girls basketball team recognized four seniors as part of Friday’s Senior Night basketball game against Alleghany.

The seniors recognized were: Grey Moore, Kylie Hollingsworth, Sofia Stafford and Sydney Seagraves.