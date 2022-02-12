Lady Hounds recognize three seniors

February 12, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s three seniors are honored on Senior Night. Pictured from left: Laneé Kyle, Savannah Seal and Callie Allen.

The North Surry varsity girls basketball team honored three seniors as part of Friday’s Senior Night against North Wilkes.

The three players recognized were: Savannah Seal, Callie Allen and Laneé Kyle.