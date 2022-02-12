Greyhound boys honor two seniors

February 12, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s two seniors, Ryan Simmons, left, and Ben Harrison, are honored on Senior Night.

Ashley Flores | Special to the News

<p>Ryan Simmons</p> <p>Ashley Flores | Special to the News</p>

Ryan Simmons

Ashley Flores | Special to the News

<p>Ben Harrison</p> <p>Ashley Flores | Special to the News</p>

Ben Harrison

Ashley Flores | Special to the News

The North Surry varsity boys basketball team honored two seniors as part of Friday’s Senior Night against North Wilkes.

The two players recognized were Ryan Simmons and Ben Harrison.