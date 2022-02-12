Surry Central recognizes 10 seniors

February 12, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central’s 10 seniors are honored on Senior Night. Pictured from left: back row: Christian Robinson, Kade Norman, Dakota Mills, Reece Hanson, Jacob Edmonds, Cannon Gates, student assistant coach Austin Cave; front row: Avery Wilmoth, Brady Edmonds, team videographer Evan Miller.

The Surry Central varsity boys basketball team honored 10 seniors as part of Friday’s Senior Night against East Surry.

Two of the students recognized served on the Golden Eagles’ staff: Austin Cave served as the team’s student assistant coach, and Evan Miller was the team’s videographer.

The eight players recognized were: Dakota Mills, Christian Robinson, Kade Norman, Jacob Edmonds, Avery Wilmoth, Brady Edmonds, Reece Hanson and Cannon Gates.