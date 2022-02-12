Surry Central recognizes 10 seniors

February 07, 2022
GREENSBORO — Local swim teams had an impressive showing at the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A/2A Central Regional Championship.
The Regional Championship was held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on February 4. The following local schools had swimmers qualify for regionals: East Surry, Elkin, East Wilkes, Forbush, Mount Airy, North Surry, Starmount, Surry Central and West Stokes.
Swimmers from these schools combined for 23 top-3 finishes in individual events and eight top-3 finishes in relay races. Of these medal-winning performances, eight were for individual regional championships and five won relay championships.
For the girls: Elkin’s relay team of Amelia Presley, Mattie Wells, Morgan Wiles and Sophie Welborn won three regional relay championships; Welborn, Wiles and Mattie Wells each won an individual regional championship.
Elkin’s girls finished third in the team competition. East Surry had the next-highest finish at sixth, followed by West Stokes tied for seventh, North Surry in 11th, Surry Central at 13th, Mount Airy at 15th, East Wilkes at 18th, Forbush at 21st and Starmount at 25th.
For the boys: Elkin’s relay team of Troy Snow, Jack Zamudio, Marshall Wells and Thomas McComb won two regional championships; Zamudio won one individual championship, Mount Airy’s Matheson Williams won one individual championship, and Starmount’s Peyton Ponce de Leon won two individual championships.
Elkin’s boys won the 1A/2A Central Regional Team Championship. Mount Airy’s boys finished third overall, with East Surry and West Stokes rounding out the top-5. Starmount had the next-highest finish at 15th, followed by North Surry at 20th, Forbush at 25th and Surry Central at 26th.
At least one swimmer/relay team from Surry County qualified for the state championship in all 22 swimming events.
Competitors that finished in the top-6 of a regional event automatically qualified for the 1A/2A State Championship Meet. Then, the six next fastest times from across the state fill the 24 spots per event.
State qualifiers are listed below by event. Individual races are formatted as: regional finish, name, school, time. Relays are formatted as: regional finish, school, relay members, time.
All distances are measured in yards.
Girls 200 medley relay
1. Elkin: Amelia Presley, Mattie Wells, Morgan Wiles, Sophie Welborn, 1:51.83
6. East Surry: Haley Joyce, Claire Hull, Aby Caro, Riley Yard, 2:11.34
Boys 200 medley relay
3. Elkin: Troy Snow, Jack Zamudio, Marshall Wells, Thomas McComb, 1:42.77
Girls 200 freestyle
2. Mallory Cave, Surry Central, 2:04.24
3. Amelia Presley, Elkin, 2:07.85
7. Hannah Fulp, West Stokes, 2:17.59
Boys 200 freestyle
1. Peyton Ponce de Leon, Starmount, 1:48.02
2. Martin Cooke, Mount Airy, 1:57.69
4. Luke McComb, Elkin, 2:05.31
6. Zachary Heath, West Stokes, 2:06.52
Girls 200 individual medley
3. Cassidy Hull, North Surry, 2:20.23
4. Claire Hull, East Surry, 2:23.11
6. Sedessa Hatcher, East Wilkes, 2:25.91
Boys 200 individual medley
2. Matheson Williams, Mount Airy, 2:04.64
3. Colby Goins, East Surry, 2:09.90
7. Brayden Lapham, West Stokes, 2:20.11
Girls 50 freestyle
1. Sophie Welborn, Elkin, 24.82
Boys 50 freestyle
5. Troy Snow, Elkin, 22.87
6. Charles McGhee, West Stokes, 23.48
Girls 100 butterfly
1. Morgan Wiles, Elkin, 58.05
3. Kara Bryant, North Surry, 1:00.70
8. Joanna Arroyo, Surry Central, 1:11.53
10. Aby Caro, East Surry, 1:13.39
Boys 100 butterfly
1. Peyton Ponce de Leon, Starmount, 52.00
4. Andrew Needham, East Surry, 55.30
7. Brayden Lapham, West Stokes, 1:02.49
Girls 100 freestyle
2. Jessica Sawyers, Mount Airy, 56.84
Boys 100 freestyle
3. Thomas McComb, Elkin, 51.76
5. Charles McGhee, West Stokes, 52.55
6. Clayton Sebastian, Elkin, 55.27
Girls 500 freestyle
2. Mallory Cave, Surry Central, 5:35.55
3. Haley Joyce, East Surry, 5:47.02
4. Cassidy Hull, North Surry, 5:48.47
Boys 500 freestyle
4. Colby Goins, East Surry, 5:22.43
7. Aiden Richardson, East Surry, 6:07.71
Girls 200 freestyle relay
1. Elkin: Morgan Wiles, Mattie Wells, Amelia Presley, Sophie Welborn, 1:42.45
8. West Stokes: Maggie Hill, Presley Hartle, Gordon Grabs, Hannah Fulp, 1:58.37
Boys 200 freestyle relay
1. Elkin: Troy Snow, Thomas McComb, Marshall Wells, Jack Zamudio, 1:31.56
3. Mount Airy: Matheson Williams, Peter Cooke, Hayden Bender, Martin Cooke, 1:37.62
4. West Stokes: Charles McGhee, Griffin Sparks, Brayden Lapham, Zachary Heath, 1:38.75
6. East Surry: Colby Goins, Derek Freeman, Gavin Atkins, Andrew Needham, 1:41.87
Girls 100 backstroke
3. Kara Bryant, North Surry, 1:02.57
9. Haley Joyce, East Surry, 1:08.77
Boys 100 backstroke
1. Matheson Williams, Mount Airy, 55.38
3. Andrew Needham, East Surry, 59.58
4. Martin Cooke, Mount Airy, 1:01.00
7. Jackson Graves, North Surry, 1:03.89
Girls 100 breaststroke
1. Mattie Wells, Elkin, 1:10.36
2. Sedessa Hatcher, East Wilkes, 1:10.78
3. Jessica Sawyers, Mount Airy, 1:13.61
5. Claire Hull, East Surry, 1:15.37
Boys 100 breaststroke
1. Jack Zamudio, Elkin, 57.22
3. Marshall Wells, Elkin, 1:01.02
Girls 400 freestyle relay
1. Elkin: Morgan Wiles, Amelia Presley, Mattie Wells, Sophie Welborn, 3:46.22
5. West Stokes: Maggie Hill, Presley Hartle, Morgan Sargent, Hannah Fulp, 4:20.99
6. East Surry: Claire Hull, Riley Yard, Aby Caro, Haley Joyce, 4:21.28
7. North Surry: Cassidy Hull, Kalei Mauldin, Baley Hawks, Kara Bryant, 4:23.61
Boys 400 freestyle relay
1. Elkin: Troy Snow, Thomas McComb, Marshall Wells, Jack Zamudio, 3:23.02
3. Mount Airy: Matheson Williams, Peter Cooke, Noah Moore, Martin Cooke, 3:37.45
4. East Surry: Colby Goins, Aiden Richardson, Gavin Atkins, Andrew Needham, 3:41.61
6. West Stokes: Charles McGhee, Wes Copenhaver, Brayden Lapham, Zachary Heath, 3:45.13