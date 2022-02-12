Davis’ 37 leads Cards to comeback win

Surry Central’s Cannon Gates (44) celebrates with teammate Ayden Wilmoth (25) after Wilmoth hits a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first quarter.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Folger Boaz, right, attempts to get a shot up over Surry Central’s Christian Robinson.
Cory Smith | The News
Avery Wilmoth (12) elevates as he attempts a layup for the Golden Eagles.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Daniel Creech (10) launches a 3-point attempt against Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
Brady Edmonds (33) fires a 3-point attempt for Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — East Surry overcame an 18-point second-half deficit to defeat Surry Central 73-66 in overtime.
Junior Jordan Davis led the Cardinals’ comeback with 37 points; 30 of which came in the second half. East Surry heated up for six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter after just three triples in the previous three. Jordan went 7-of-11 (63%) from beyond the arc, and as a team East Surry shot 9-of-22 (40%) from downtown.
Surry Central took its largest lead of Friday’s regular season finale by opening the second half with a 6-0 run. East Surry, down 44-26, didn’t score in the third quarter until Jordan Davis hit a 3-pointer with 4:16 on the clock. The Eagles slowed the pace of the game and continued to pound the ball inside. Central shot just 4-of-22 (18%) from deep against East, but was able to lead through three quarters by scoring in the paint.
Jordan Davis and Luke Brown combined for the Cards’ 13 points in the third quarter, but five Golden Eagles combined for the same amount to head into the fourth up 51-39. Roles were reversed in the fourth quarter as a free throw from Josh Pardue was the only point scored for the home team in nearly three minutes. In that time: Trey Armstrong hit two free throws, Jordan Davis nailed a 3-pointer off a pass from Daniel Creech and Jordan scored again after grabbing an offensive rebound.
Creech hit back-to-back triples before assisting Jordan for another 3-pointer. Central was forcd to call a time out after East went on a 16-4 run in less than five minutes of game time. The score was tied 55-55, then Brady Edmonds scored on a second-chance opportunity. Ayden Wilmoth got a steal on defense and found Dakota Mills as Central went back up by four. Brown attacked the basket and scored a layup to make it a 2-point game with 2:23 to play.
Surry Central extended its lead again when Pardue and Robinson executed a give-and-go on a sideline inbounds play. The Cardinals went down and missed a 3-pointer down 61-57 with less than a minute to play. Central was purposely fouled with 38.9 seconds to play, but missed the front end of the bonus free throws. The Eagles went into the bonus early in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t convert on the line.
Central went 4-of-10 in the fourth quarter after starting the game 11-of-11 from the charity stripe.
East Surry’s Bradley Davis grabbed the rebound and quickly advanced past the time line. jordan Davis knocked down a triple to make it 61-60 with 26.3 seconds on the clock. Surry Central was once again sent to the line after a quick foul, this time for two shots, but missed both attempts. East Surry grabbed the defensive board and was fouled, but the Cards missed the front end on the 1-and-1.
Robinson ended the Eagles’ free throw drought by going 2-for-2 with 10.2 seconds to play. The Cards advanced to midcourt before calling a timeout, needing time to strategize for a last-second play. It paid off, as Jordan Davis came off a screen and caught a pass from Boaz before draining the game-tying 3-pointer with just 2.6 seconds remaining.
Luke Brown scored 56 seconds into the four-minute overtime to put East Surry up 65-63, giving the Cardinals their first lead since 9-8 in the first quarter. Both teams missed their next 3-point attempts, and Robinson showed off his footwork on the low block to tie the score at 65.
Brown converted 1-of-2 free throws with 1:10 to play. Jordan Davis immediately grabbed a steal and was fouled at the 1:01 mark. He hit both shots to go up 68-65.
Avery Wilmoth drew a foul with 52 seconds remaining and made 1-of-2. On Wilmoth’s missed free throw, the Eagles forced a jump ball and retained possession as a result. It looked as if Surry Central would tie things up again, but a missed shot landed in the arms of the Cards and Jordan Davis added two points from the line. The Golden Eagles missed again on offense, and Jordan once again went 2-for-2.
Boaz was fouled with six seconds remaining to add the final made free throw for East Surry.
The storyline of the game through three quarters was vastly different from the eventual outcome. Everything seemed to go the way of the Golden Eagles early on, which made the packed hometown crowd happy on the night that Surry Central recognized eight seniors on the varsity boys squad.
East Surry opened with a 7-2 lead before Central went on an 11-2 run. Robinson, Mills, Avery Wilmoth and Kade Norman all scored in the paint before the Cards scored again. Brady Edmonds nailed a 3-pointer in the first, and Ayden Wilmoth added another as the buzzer sounded.
Robinson had nine in the first quarter alone, and then it was Pardue’s turn to take over with back-to-back-to-back layups off the glass in the second. The Eagles went up by as many as 14 in the second quarter.
East Surry’s defensive adjustments in the second half held Central to just 25 points in the final two quarters. The Cards outscored the Eagles 47-28 through the second half and overtime.
Four Eagles scored in double figures, led by Robinson’s 13. Pardue flirted with a double-double with 11 points and six boards, Mills was the leader in steals with three, and Robinson led the way with three assists.
In addition to leading the Cardinals in scoring, Jordan Davis added six rebounds, a team-high five steals and two assists. Boaz led the way in rebounds and assists with eight and six, respectively, and Brown came close to a double-double with 13 points and seven boards.
Scoring
East Surry – 16, 10, 13, 24, OT 10 = 73
Surry Central – 21, 17, 13, 12, OT 3 = 66
ES: Jordan Davis 37, Luke Brown 13, Daniel Creech 8, Joseph Grezmak 6, Folger Boaz 5, Colby Johnson 2, Trey Armstrong 2
SC: Christian Robinson 13, Josh Pardue 11, Dakota Mills 10, Avery Wilmoth 10, Brady Edmonds 8, Adam Hege 5, Kade Norman 4, Ayden Wilmoth 3, Jacob Mitchell 2
