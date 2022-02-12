Lady Cards play spoiler on Eagles’ Senior Night

East Surry’s Bella Hutchens (24) and Surry Central’s Jaylyn Templeton (30) battle for a rebound.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Addison Goins (14) sneaks behind the defense for an easy layup.
Cory Smith | The News
Mia McMillen (22) attempts to shoot a left-handed layup to help Surry Central overcome a fourth-quarter deficit.
Cory Smith | The News
Arial Holt (20) attempts a 3-pointer for the Golden Eagles.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Kate Parks (35) and Cadence Lawson (10) combine forces to block a Surry Central shot.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — Despite a strong start from Surry Central on its Senior Night, East Surry came away with the 53-39 win in the regular season finale for both teams.
The Cardinals (14-7, 7-5) head into the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament having won five consecutive games and eight of their last 10. The Golden Eagles (8-13, 2-10) got in a groove late in the season with back-to-back wins, which came after losing six conference games by single digits. However, Central enters the FH2A tournament having suffered losses to North and East Surry.
Seven first-half steals helped Surry Central take its early lead. The Eagles attempted four free throws and scored two field goals before the Cardinals attempted their first shot of the game. However, Central shot just 1-of-4 from the line in this span and held just a 5-0 lead.
Free throw shooting would come back to haunt the Eagles. Central attempted 23 free throws in the game while East only attempted nine. The difference was that Central shot 9-of-23 (39%) from the line, while East went 9-for-9 (100%).
Cadence Lawson, who led the Cardinals with 18 points, scored eight in the first quarter to keep Surry Central from running away with the game. It was during this time that Lawson scored her 1,000th career point, and the game was stopped to acknowledge her accomplishment.
Addison Goins hit a and-1 layup to temporarily put East up 11-9, but Central would retake the lead and go up 17-13 at the end of the quarter.
Neither team hit a field goal in the first four minutes of the second quarter. The Eagles attacked the basket and kept drawing fouls before entering the bonus less than 90 seconds into the quarter. Long Central possessions would end in foul shots; this kept East Surry from scoring, but once again the Eagles’ struggles from the line only built the lead to 21-13.
Bella Hutchens, who led East Surry with 13 rebounds, finally broke the scoring drought with 3:56 left in the half. This was the start of a 15-4 Cardinal run: 10 of the 15 points came in the paint, two were from Rosie Craven on the free throw line and the final three were from a Merry Parker Boaz 3-pointer.
Surry Central’s defense didn’t record a steal in the third quarter, and East Surry’s 2-3 zone kept the Eagles out of the paint. Central tried shooting from the perimeter, but went 0-for-9 from beyond the arc. The Cardinals, however, shot 4-of-10 (40%) from 3-point land with Lawson and Boaz each making two. Central scored just four points in the third.
The Cards went into the fourth quarter with a 38-29 lead. Central wasn’t done just yet, and the Lady Eagles cut the deficit to four with a 7-2 run. Ashley Santamaria scored first with a layup, then Templeton laid one in off the glass from the low block. Brittany Frausto went 1-for-2 at the line before McMillen forced a timeout with a layup at 3:21.
Lawson brought the lead back to nine with two free throws and a 3-pointer. Following the timeout with 3:21 to play, East Surry outscored Surry Central 11-3 and won the game 51-39.
Hutchens was close to a double-double with eight points and 13 rebounds. Lawson, Craven and Boaz all scored in double figures for the Cardinals, and Lawson added six rebounds and five blocks.
McMillen was Central’s leader in points with 17, rebounds with seven and steals with three. Templeton dished out a team-high three assists.
Scoring
East Surry – 13, 15, 10, 15 = 53
Surry Central – 17, 8, 4, 10 = 39
ES: Cadence Lawson 18, Rosie Craven 10, Merry Parker Boaz 10, Bella Hutchens 8, Addison Goins 5, Kylie Bruner 2
SC: Mia McMillen 17, Jaylyn Templeton 11, Arial Holt 4, Brittany Frausto 3, Katelyn Patterson 2, Ashley Santamaria 2
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports