North Surry holds pep rally for state qualifiers

February 10, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry indoor track coach Daniel Draughn, left, discusses the accomplishments of the three Greyhounds that will compete in the State Championship Meet on Friday. The athletes are pictured, left: Jared Hiatt, Ella Riggs and Bella Aparicio.

<p>Five North Surry swimmers will represent the school at the State Championship Meet. Pictured, from left: Jackson Graves, Cassidy Hull, Kalei Mauldin, Kara Bryant and Baley Hawks.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry cheerleaders perform during Thursday’s pep rally.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Members of the North Surry student body congregate in front of the school for a pep rally.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry Principal Dr. Paige Badgett congratulates the eight North Surry student-athletes that will compete in State Championship Meets this weekend.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>The Greyhound Marching Band</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry coach Susan Bryant reads off the Greyhounds’ impressive list of accomplishments from this season.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry High School held a pep rally Thursday to recognize five student-athletes that will compete for state championships this weekend.

Jared Hiatt, Ella Riggs and Bella Aparicio will compete in the 1A/2A Indoor Track State Championship on Friday: Hiatt, a junior, in the boys high jump, long jump and triple jump; Aparicio, a senior, in girls the 55-meter dash; and Ella Riggs, a freshman, in the girls shot put.

All three won conference championships in their respective events, and Hiatt was named Male Athlete of the Year.

Five swimmers will compete in the 1A/2A Indoor Track & Field State Championship on Saturday: Jackson Graves, Cassidy Hull, Kalei Mauldin, Kara Bryant and Baley Hawks.

The swimmers are competing in the following events: Graves, a sophomore, in the boys 100-yard backstroke; Hull, a senior, in the girls 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle; Bryant, a junior, in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly; and the team of Mauldin, Hawks, Bryant and Hull in the 400 freestyle relay.

In addition to an array individual conference championships won by this crew, the Lady Greyhounds also won the overall team championship. Hull was named Female Swimmer of the Year