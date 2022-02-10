Lynch scores 1,000th career point

February 10, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry junior Jahreece Lynch is pictured with his parents before Wednesday’s game against Wilkes Central. Lynch was recognized for scoring his 1,000th career point in a game earlier in the week.

Greyhound Athletics

<p>North Surry coach Tyler Bentley presents Jahreece Lynch with a banner to commemorate scoring his 1,000th career point.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

North Surry coach Tyler Bentley presents Jahreece Lynch with a banner to commemorate scoring his 1,000th career point.

North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch was recognized for scoring his 1,000th career point prior to Wednesday’s game against Wilkes Central.

Lynch, a junior, has been a three-year starter and has earned All-Conference Honors his freshman and sophomore seasons. He scored his 1,000th point during the fourth quarter of a 66-59 road win over Surry Central on Tuesday, so the Greyhounds recognized him the following night at home.

He reaches 1,000 career points in just 55 varsity games. North Surry only played 11 games in 2020-21 due to the shortened COVID-19 season.

With 1,007 points following the Surry Central game, Lynch ranks No. 18 on the North Surry all-time scoring list.

North Surry is currently 16-4 overall and 11-0 in the Foothills 2A Conference. The Greyhounds already captured the FH2A Championship and look to finish the season undefeated in conference play by hosting North Wilkes on Friday.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith