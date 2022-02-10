Varsity Bears finishing season strong

The varsity Granite Bears are welcomed by a crowd of Play4Kay supporters wearing their pink shirts, body suits and tutus.
The Mount Airy varsity basketball teams have a lot to celebrate during the final week of the regular season.
The varsity girls secured the Northwest 1A Conference Championship, while the varsity boys stayed in the race for the conference title while winning their eighth consecutive game.
The Granite Bears’ victories came on the night of the school’s Play4Kay games. According to the organization’s website, Play4Kay games “bring communities together and honor cancer warriors in the fight against ALL cancers affecting women.”
Pink Play4Kay shirts were given out to those who donated to the cancer fund named after Kay Yow: a hall of fame basketball coach that won more than 700 games during her time at N.C. State and Elon University. Yow passed away in 2009 from breast cancer.
The Bears basketball players and cheerleaders wore pink warm ups and accessories, while members of the crowd were dressed head-to-toe in pink. A football player sporting a pink tutu was even spotted.
Mount Airy High School also recognized cancer survivors in attendance.
Varsity girls
The Lady Bears captured their first conference title since 2018 by defeating East Wilkes 39-31.
Led by Alissa Clabo’s game-high 16 points, Mount Airy topped the team second in the NW1A standings. The Bears improve to 12-11 overall and 11-0 in conference play.
After losing to Mount Airy 65-61 on December 10, East Wilkes ran through the NW1A Conference to set up Wednesday’s championship contest.
When the Bears and Cardinals first met, overtime was needed to decide a winner. This time around, Mount Airy came out of the gate hot and took double-digit lead at halftime. Of Clabo’s 16 points, she scored 10 in just the first quarter. Morgan Mayfield, who finished second on the team with 12 points, added a field goal to round out the 12-point opening quarter.
Mount Airy’s defense held East Wilkes to just a single point in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the Bears added to their lead and went up 20-8 at halftime.
East Wilkes’ Briley Church and Kierston Johnson combined for 14 points in the third quarter as the Cardinals came roaring back. Mount Airy held on to its lead by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, but it was cut to 31-24 with eight minutes to play.
A nearly even fourth quarter gave the Bears the win and subsequently the conference championship. East Wilkes falls to 15-7 overall and 9-2 in the NW1A Conference. The Cardinals face Starmount on Friday in the season finale. East Wilkes clinches second place with a win, but ties with Starmount if the Rams win.
Mount Airy has now won eight of its past nine games and is undefeated against fellow 1A teams this season. The Bears have a chance to run the table by hosting Alleghany on Friday. Mount Airy defeated Alleghany 50-30 in their first meeting, and the Trojans currently sit at 1-17 overall and 0-11 in conference.
Scoring
East Wilkes – 7, 1, 16, 7 = 31
Mount Airy – 12, 8, 11, 8 = 39
EW: Kierston Johnson 11, Briley Church 10, Peyton Martin 6, Lilly Adams 2, Brea Jordan 2
MA: Alissa Clabo 16, Morgan Mayfield 12, Grey Moore 7, Sofia Stafford 2, Kylie Hollinsworth 2
Varsity boys
Mount Airy’s boys are peaking at the right time.
The Bears have won eight consecutive games since taking a two-week hiatus in mid-January. Mount Airy has not only defeated each team in the conference at least once during this hot streak, but the Bears also had a huge road win over one of the top teams in the 2A West, North Surry.
Six of the team’s past eight wins have come by double digits, and Wednesday’s game was no exception. Led by Tyler Mason’s 25 points, the Bears defeated the visiting Cardinals 63-49.
Mount Airy took a 25-21 halftime lead after shaking off a slow start. The Bears went on to outscore the Cards 38-27 in the second half to win by 14.
Granite Bear sophomores combined to score 47 of the team’s 63 points. Mount Airy shot 26-for-56 (46%) from the field despite only making 2-of-19 (11%) 3-pointers. Mason’s 25 points came on 61% shooting, and Caleb Reid scored 14 points on 88% shooting.
Reid nearly had a double-double with 14 points and eight rebounds, and Brooks Sizemore wasn’t far off with eight points, seven steals and five assists.
Mount Airy only committed six turnovers to East Wilkes’ 16.
The Granite Bears need some help to win the conference title. Mount Airy (15-4, 9-2 NW1A) sits one game out of first place behind South Stokes, and both teams are in action Friday. Mount Airy hosts Alleghany (9-9, 5-6 NW1A), while South Stokes (18-4, 10-1 NW1A) plays at Elkin (2-16, 1-10 NW1A).
The Bears need a win and a South Stokes loss to tie for first, and will otherwise finish second.
East Wilkes (6-13, 3-8 NW1A) will play Starmount (4-14, 3-8) on Friday to break a tie for fifth in the conference.
Scoring
East Wilkes – 14, 8, 16, 11 = 31
Mount Airy – 11, 14, 21, 17 = 39
EW: Ledger Blackburn 16, Braxton Long 14, Eric Adams 6, Owen Combs 5, Briggs Gentry 4
MA: Tyler Mason 25, Caleb Reid 14, Brooks Sizemore 8, Mario Revels 8, Yan Nicolas 2, Carson Hill 2, Devyn Joyce 2, Eli Morrison 2
