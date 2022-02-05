East Surry honors seniors

February 5, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Lady Cardinal seniors are pictured on their Senior Night. From left: Rosie Craven, Kate Parks, coach Jay Boaz, Kylie Bruner and Cadence Lawson.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry’s varsity basketball teams each honored four student-athletes as part of Senior Night.

The ceremonies were held prior to each team’s game against Forbush on February 4.

Girls

Rosie Craven, Kate Parks, Kylie Bruner and Cadence Lawson were recognized as part of Senior Night festivities.

When Forbush and East Surry played in East Bend, it was a one-possession game heading into the fourth quarter when the Falcons went off to win by 11. Staying true to the notion that any Foothills 2A Conference team can beat the other on any given night, East Surry defended its home court and won 69-50.

The 19-point difference marks Forbush’s largest margin of defeat in a conference game. East Surry’s win also knocks Forbush out of first place in the conference standings; North Surry now resides in the top spot.

East’s 69 points are the team’s most in a game this season. A career-high 21 points for Merry Parker Boaz led the team, with Lawson adding 19 and Hutchens scoring 18. The Cardinal trio outscored the Falcons team 58-50.

Boaz knocked down 5-of-7 (71%) 3-point attempts on a night the Cardinals shot 44% from deep.

Lawson and Hutchens each posted double-doubles with rebounds. Hutchens grabbed 15 boards, and Lawson had 11.

Bruner nearly had a double-double without scoring thanks to six rebounds and seven assists.

East Surry sits at 4-5 in the FH2A Conference with one week left in the regular season. Anything can happen as first and fifth place are only separated by three games. North Surry sits in first at 7-2, followed by Forbush at 7-3, Wilkes Central at 6-4, North Wilkes at 5-4, East Surry at 4-5, West Wilkes at 4-5 and Surry Central at 2-8.

Scoring

FHS – Forbush scoring not available

ESHS – Merry Parker Boaz 21, Cadence Lawson 19, Bella Hutchens 18, Kate Parks 4, Addison Goins 3, Brooklyn Gammons 2, Rosie Craven 2

Boys

Joseph Grezmak, Nick Lowery, Trey Armstrong and Bradley Davis were recognized as part of Senior Night festivities.

East Surry held Forbush to a season low in scoring when the teams first met, and Forbush repaid the favor the second time around. The Falcons defeated the home Cardinals 73-39.

Lowery and Grezmak combined to score East Surry’s only five points of the first quarter, but Forbush only had 13 so the game wasn’t too out of control. Luke Brown scored nine in the second quarter, while Daniel Creech hit two 3-pointers and Bradley Davis scored five.

The 20-point second quarter was East Surry’s only quarter scoring double digits. Forbush hit five 3-pointers in the second quarter to go up 39-25 at the half, then kept scoring in the third. Peyton Compton and the Falcons outscored East Surry 23-8 in the third quarter and 14-6 in the fourth.

East Surry and Forbush swap spots in the FH2A standings following Friday’s game. North Surry leads the conference at 9-0, followed by Forbush at 7-3 and East Surry at 6-3. A North Surry win this week gives the Hounds the conference title, as would losses from East Surry and Forbush.

Scoring

FHS – 13, 26, 23, 14 = 73

ESHS – 5, 20, 8, 6 = 39

FHS – Peyton Compton 26, Noah Crews 18, Cannon Doub 10, Dawson Graham 8, Joe Hennings 7, Aiden Lyon 3, Josh Brown 2, Brandley Luna 2

ESHS – Joseph Grezmak 9, Luke Brown 9, Daniel Creech 6, Jordan Davis 5, Bradley Davis 5, Nick Lowery 3, Folger Boaz 2