Horan wins Women’s Invitational Championship

Mount Airy sophomore Hope Horan, right, last defeated Uwharrie Charter’s Jazmin Palma to win the 114-pound Women’s Invitational Championship.

GREENSBORO — Women’s high school wrestling is on the rise, and five Mount Airy student-athletes are riding that wave of momentum to show the world just how good they are.

Hope Horan, Jamie Hearl, Alexis Atkins, Haley Medvar and Constance Rogers represented Mount Airy High School at the 2022 North Carolina Women’s Wrestling Invitational on February 4-5.

“I’m super proud of all the girls wrestling and representing Mount Airy Wrestling,” said Bears coach Cody Atkins.

The third-annual tournament is put on by the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) in conjunction with the North Carolina Chapter of USA Wrestling. Opening rounds were held at the Rise Indoor Sports Complex in Advance, and the championship/consolation finals took place at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.

Sophomore Hope Horan got her first taste of gold Saturday by becoming the 114-pound Women’s Wrestling Invitational Champion.

Horan and Hearl made history in 2021 as the first Surry County wrestlers to compete in the Women’s Wrestling Invitational. Horan went on to win a silver medal in the 113-pound bracket this past June; this came just days after Horan became the first female in Mount Airy history to qualify for the state meet.

Horan later went on to become the first female to ever place at the NCHSAA State Championship Wrestling Meet as a freshman by finishing fourth in the 106-pound bracket.

“Hope has been an honor to coach,” Coach Atkins said. “She doesn’t back down from any challenge.”

Horan came up short in the 2021 Women’s Wrestling Invitational championship match with a loss via technical fall to First Flight’s Reagan Riddick. Instead of avoiding Riddick this season, Horan set out for redemption.

“I told her 114 was completely stacked, but she said she wanted a rematch with Reagan and she wanted the competition,” Coach Atkins said.

Horan won her first match in just 66 seconds. She went up 2-0 on Mitchell’s Shiloh Brandt before picking up the pin.

Porter Ridge’s Zoey Green, who won her first round match via 18-1 technical fall, was the only person standing between Horan and a rematch with Riddick. Horan scored a takedown in the first period, but neither girl would score again until Horan pinned Green with nine seconds remaining in the second period.

Hope took a 7-0 lead over Riddick at the end of the first period. Horan turned Riddick with a half in the second period, but Riddick suffered an injury and defaulted out of the tournament.

Horan got her redemption, but the job wasn’t done just yet. Her championship opponent was Uwharrie Charter’s Jazmin Palma, who had a record of 11-2 going into the match and was the 113-pound Champion at the Holy Angels Invitational in December.

The Granite Bear left no doubts in the 11-3 major decision. Horan went up 7-1 in the first period with two takedowns and a near fall, then scored another takedown in the second period and finally a reversal in the third.

“Hope said she prays, and with God on her side she can conquer anything,” Coach Atkins said.

Horan improved to 18-8 on the season with her four wins at the tournament.

Hearl and Alexis Atkins also competed in the state tournament; Hearl in the 100-pound bracket, and Atkins in the 138-pound bracket.

Jamie met West Caldwell’s Omarzria Wright in the opening round. Hearl scored a takedown in the first period before pinning Wright in 51 seconds.

Up next was Western Harnett’s Brianne Graves. Hearl went up 10-4 in the first period with two takedowns and two near falls. Graves had two near falls and a takedown in the second period while holding Hearl scoreless. Jamie had a takedown and a 2-point near fall in the third period, while Graves had two escapes to tie things up at 14-14 when Hearl finally won via fall.

Hearl’s biggest challenge was in the semifinals against South Brunswick’s Lily Prendergas. Prendergas, who was 35-5 entering the match against Hearl, led 7-0 in the second period before winning via fall in the closing moments. Prendergas went on to win the championship.

The consolation semifinal match saw Hearl take on Wright in a rematch of the opening round. This time, Wright went up 3-1 before pinning Hearl.

“Super proud of Jamie who has improved tremendously since last year in only her second season wrestling,” Coach Atkins said.

Jamie left the tournament with a 27-8 season record. She and Horan will both compete in the NCHSAA Individual Regional Championship.

Alexis Atkins had the unfortunate draw of facing East Henderson Eva Keefauver in the opening round of the 138 bracket. Keefauver pinned Atkins before going on to win the 138 Championship with an undefeated 14-0 record.

Alexis faced North Henderson’s Kaly Brookshire in the consolation first round and was defeated via fall.

Rogers and Medvar each wrestled in the expedition rounds, which saw Rogers pick up her first high school win.

