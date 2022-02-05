Lady Hounds renew rivalry with Bears

North defeats Mount Airy 65-41

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry senior Laneé Kyle (34) takes aim for a 3-pointer during Friday’s win over Mount Airy.

<p>North Surry’s Sarah Mauldin (10) blocks a shot taken by Mount Airy’s Grey Moore (15).</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Granite Bear Sofia Stafford (11) shoots a layup on the run.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Addie Marshall (5) takes a jump shot for the Lady Bears.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Khloe Bennett (22) recorded her first career double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds against Mount Airy.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Greyhound sophomore Peyton Utt (4) knocks down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Niya Smith (24) gets her hand up to cut off a passing lane.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Two Surry County teams took a break from their quests for conference championships to renew a crosstown rivalry on Friday.

North Surry hosted Mount Airy inside a packed Ron King Gymnasium for the first game between the two schools since 2019. Both entered Friday’s game looking for a resume booster heading into the final week of the regular season.

The Lady Greyhounds came out with an early lead and went wire-to-wire to win 65-41. The victory is North Surry’s first against Mount Airy since 2016; the Lady Bears won six-consecutive meetings against the Hounds and 13 of the past 15 coming into Friday’s game.

Including this season’s game between North Surry and Mount Airy, the two teams have faced off 31 times since 2005. North’s 65 points scored are the most by either team in the series through that span, and the 24-point margin of victory is second only to a 64-36 Greyhound win in 2011.

North Surry (13-4) was led by a trio of double-digit scorers. Senior Callie Allen led the way with 16 points for her 13th game of 10 or more points this season. Next was sophomore Khloe Bennett who, in just her second career game scoring in double figures, recorded her first high school double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Fellow sophomore Sadie Badgett tied a career high with 13 points to go along with three blocks.

Morgan Mayfield led the Lady Bears with 16 points. Even when Mount Airy trailed by as many as 25 in the second half, Mayfield’s intensity never dropped below 100% as she scored 14 of her points in the second half.

The game began as a close matchup before the Hounds ran away with it. Badgett hit a 3-pointer to open the game, then Bennett added two points to go up 5-0. Mount Airy’s Grey Moore responded with a 3-pointer, then Badgett and the Bears’ Sofia Stafford traded field goals. Allen scored her first two points to go up 9-5, but Mayfield hit two free throws to cut the lead to 9-7.

Badgett scored her seventh point of the opening quarter with 2:59 left to play. This was the turning point, as North closed the quarter with an 8-0 run then scored the first four points of the second quarter. Kylie Hollingsworth took advantage of North Surry turnovers to hit two free throws and a 3-pointer, but then North countered with an 11-0 run to end the half.

The Greyhounds’ defense held the Bears to just 12 first-half points. Mount Airy shot 1-of-6 from beyond the arc in the second quarter, and two 3-point attempts were blocked by Badgett.

Mount Airy surpassed its total of five second-quarter points in just 90 seconds in the second half. Mayfield scored twice attacking the basket, and Alissa Clabo nailed her first 3-pointer of the game. North Surry called timeout to halt the run.

The Bears 7-0 run made it 32-19, but that was as close as the visitors would get to a comeback. Mount Airy wouldn’t score more than three unanswered points again until the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter.

Nine different Greyhounds scored in the second half as North Surry cruised to its 13th win of the season, which matches the most single-season wins for the program since 2017-18.

With one week left in the regular season, the N.C. High School Athletic Association RPI rankings have North Surry at No. 5 in the 2A West and Mount Airy No. 17 in the 1A West.

Thanks to an East Surry win over Forbush on Friday night, North Surry is now in sole possession of first in the Foothills 2A Conference with a 7-2 record. Forbush is in second at 7-3, and Wilkes Central is in third at 6-4. North Surry can secure the FH2A Championship by winning out, or will share the title with Forbush by going 2-1 this upcoming week.

Mount Airy and East Wilkes are in a two-team battle for first in the Northwest 1A Conference. The Bears are 9-0 in conference, while East Wilkes is 9-1 – suffering its only loss to Mount Airy back in December.

Mount Airy’s three remaining games are against Elkin, Alleghany and East Wilkes. If the Bears win out they will win the conference. Two wins and a loss combined with East Wilkes winning both of its games this week would lead to a tie.

Scoring

MAHS – 7, 5, 15, 14 = 41

NSHS – 17, 15, 15, 18= 65

MA – Morgan Mayfield 16, Alissa Clabo 8, Grey Moore 8, Kylie Hollingsworth 5, Addie Marshall 2, Sofia Stafford 2

NS – Callie Allen 16, Sadie Badgett 13, Khloe Bennett 13, Sarah Mauldin 6, Savannah Seal 5, Haylee Smith 4, Laneé Kyle 3, Peyton Utt 3, Josie Tompkins 2

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith