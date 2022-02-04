Granite Bears take down Greyhounds

February 4, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0

Mount Airy hands North Surry first home loss

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

<p>North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch (3) goes up for a layup in an attempt to cut into Mount Airy’s fourth quarter lead.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mario Revels (4) is pictured knocking down one of his five 3-pointers for Mount Airy in Friday’s win over North Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Makiyon Woodbury (4) nails a fourth-quarter 3-pointer for the Greyhounds.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Tyler Mason (10) floats in the air as he shoots a reverse layup.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s James McCreary (15) and the Dawg Pound fans hold their breath while watching a 3-point attempt soar toward the hoop.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry and Mount Airy put on a show in front of a packed house on Friday.

Just a year removed from only having 25 fans allowed at basketball games, hundreds upon hundreds of excited fans packed the stands of Ron King Gymnasium before the varsity games even started. Fans stood anywhere and everywhere that had a view of the court because they knew it was going to be a showdown to remember.

Both the home Greyhounds and visiting Granite Bears came into Friday’s game riding win streaks. Even though the game provided each team with a break from conference competition, momentum heading into the final week of the regular season – as well as the all-important bragging rights – were on the line.

Despite a 28-point fourth quarter from the home team, Mount Airy prevented the comeback and defeated North Surry 73-69. The Bears, who improve to 13-4 overall with their sixth-consecutive win, hand the Hounds their first home loss this season.

Mount Airy came into Friday’s game with two seniors unavailable, and another left the game with an injury in the second quarter: Zeb Stroup. Stroup serves as the team’s starting center and is one of three Bears averaging double digits this season. He had two points, four rebounds, an assist and two blocks when he left the game.

The Bears relied heavily on a trio of guards: Tyler Mason, Brooks Sizemore and Mario Revels. Revels, who never attempted more than five 3-pointers in a game this season before Friday, made 5-of-7 shots from beyond the arc on the way to a career-high 19 points. As a team, Mount Airy shot 11-of-17 (65%) from deep while North Surry went 5-of-16 (31%).

Mount Airy’s tight man-to-man defense held North Surry scoreless for long stretches of the game. After Jahreece Lynch, who scored a team-high 19 points for North, knocked down a 3-pointer with 7:29 on the clock in the first quarter, the Hounds didn’t score again until 4:28 and didn’t make a field goal until 3:42.

An 8-0 Greyhound run helped the home team take a 22-18 lead in the second quarter. Revels hit a 3-pointer of a Sizemore assist, but North countered with a Lynch drive to the basket to go up 24-21 with 4:01 left in the half. Mount Airy scored the next 10 points unanswered as North went nearly three minutes without scoring. Even facing a seven-point deficit, North got back into the game by halftime with Kolby Watson scoring on a fast break and Ryan Simmons hitting two bonus free throws.

The third quarter looked to be a shootout when it first started. Devyn Joyce opened with a 3-pointer for the Bears, then James McCreary hit one for the Hounds. Sizemore hit his third 3-pointer of the game in response. McCreary then assisted Lynch on an inbounds alley-oop pass that got the crowd on its feet. Jackson Smith scored shortly after to cut Mount Airy’s lead to 37-35.

Mount Airy’s next run would be the decisive one. From 4:23 to 1:39 in the third quarter, the Bears outscored the Greyhounds 13-0: Joyce and Sizemore each hit 3-pointers, Caleb Reid scored twice in the paint, Mason hit two free throws and Revels went 1-of-2 from the line.

Mount Airy led 52-41 entering the fourth quarter and maintained a double-digit lead for two minutes. Lynch made 1-of-2 free throws on an intentional foul, and Watson split a few defenders for a layup at 5:55. The Bears called a timeout with 5:37 to play up 55-46.

Revels came out of the timeout and hit two 3-pointers. The sophomore then went 2-for-2 from the line to give the Granite Bears their largest lead of the day at 63-46 with 4:18 to play.

North Surry played perhaps its best defense of the game down 17. The Greyhounds forced turnover-after-turnover and went on a 9-1 run. Finally back to single digits, North Surry players clamored for a 10-second violation after Smith scored in the paint. No call was made, so Mason crossed the time line and converted an old-fashioned three-point play.

The Hounds continued to fight back. Simmons scored and was fouled, then McCreary hit a 3-pointer with 1:45 remaining to make it 68-60. Sizemore hit two bonus free throws for the Bears, then Simmons did the same for the Greyhounds.

McCreary tipped in the rebound of a Watson shot to make it a six-point game. Simmons intercepted a Mount Airy pass and passed to Lynch, who was fouled on a shot with 37 seconds remaining. Lynch got hurt on the play and had to leave the court, so freshman Kam McKnight entered the game and hit both free throws.

Jared Pinto scored a layup on a Revels pass for Mount Airy, but McCreary grabbed his 10th rebound of the game and found Woodbury open for a 3-pointer. A timeout was called with 10.6 seconds to play and Mount Airy up 72-69.

Revels inbounded to Joyce, and Mason circled around to cross halfcourt before being fouled. Mason put the game away by hitting his first free throw before missing the second. Watson tried to draw a foul shooting a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but it wasn’t to be.

Sizemore led all scorers with 22 points, and the senior also had five rebounds and a team-high five assists. Reid came close to a double-double with six points and 10 rebounds, while Mason had four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.

McCreary’s double-double led the team in both points (19) and rebounds (10). The junior also had four assists, three steals and two blocks. Lynch came close to a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds.

With one week left in the regular season, Mount Airy is ranked No. 3 in the 1A by MaxPreps and North Surry is No. 5 in the 2A West.

North Surry leads the Foothills 2A Conference with a 9-0 record. Forbush is in second at 7-3, and East Surry is in third at 6-3. North Surry only has to win one of its three games this upcoming week to secure the FH2A Championship.

Mount Airy is playing perhaps its best basketball of the season right now. The Bears have defeated the two other top seeds in the Northwest 1AConference in the past week, but early season losses to North and South Stokes put the Bears in third with a week to go. Mount Airy and North Stokes are 7-2 in the conference, while South Stokes is 9-1.

Mount Airy can win the conference outright by winning out and counting on North and South Stokes to each lose multiple games. If the Bears win out and North and South Stokes don’t lose until playing each other on Feb. 11, then a North Stokes win would create a three-way tie for first.

Scoring

MAHS – 16, 15, 21, 21= 73

NSHS – 14, 14, 13, 28 = 69

MA – Brooks Sizemore 22, Mario Revels 19, Tyler Mason 16, Devyn Joyce 6, Caleb Reid 6, Zeb Stroup 2, Jared Pinto 2

NS – James McCreary 19, Jahreece Lynch 16, Kolby Watson 13, Makiyon Woodbury 7, Jackson Smith 6, Ryan Simmons 6, Kam McKnight 2

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports