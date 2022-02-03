Surry Central drops game against West Wilkes

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

<p>Dakota Mills (1) pulls up for a Surry Central 3-pointer.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Surry Central’s Brady Edmonds (33) grabs his own miss and goes back up with it.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Golden Eagle Jacob Edmonds (10) picks up West Wilkes’ point guard as soon as he crosses the time line.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Ayden Wilmoth (25) knocks down one of his two fourth-quarter 3-pointers as Surry Central attempts to mount a comeback.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Golden Eagle Avery Wilmoth (12) runs down a loose ball and throws it up before the buzzer sounds in the third quarter.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

DOBSON — Surry Central couldn’t buy a basket in Wednesday’s home game against West Wilkes.

The Golden Eagles’ offense struggled all night to put points on the board. This, paired with an excellent shooting performance in the second and third quarters by visiting West Wilkes, spelled disaster for Surry Central.

The Eagles were defeated by the Blackhawks 55-41. With Wednesday’s loss and a North Surry win at North Wilkes, Surry Central was eliminated from the Foothills 2A Conference Championship race.

Surry Central (11-9, 4-5 FH2A) averaged just over 63 points per game coming into the February 2 clash against West Wilkes. The Eagles’ 41 points against the Blackhawks was their lowest scoring performance of the season and was also the first game in which the team was held below 50 points.

Central shot just 16-for-57 (28%) from the field and 4-of-28 (14%) from deep on Wednesday. West Wilkes ran a tight zone defense to keep Surry Central out of the paint, and as a result the Eagles attempted a season-high 28 3-pointers; this is nearly double their season average of 15.7 3-point attempts per game.

In spite of the final score, most of the first half was a one- to two-possession game. Dakota Mills started the game with Central’s first five points, then Christian Robinson pulled up for a 15-foot jumper to put the Eagles up 7-2 with 5:11 left in the first quarter. Central went on a dry spell and didn’t score again until Josh Pardue put back on an offensive rebound with 17 seconds left in the quarter. Even then, the Hawks led just 11-9 after one quarter of action.

West Wilkes’ Harrison Holbrook got hot from deep in the second quarter and knocked down four 3-pointers. This allowed the Blackhawks to hold a lead throughout the quarter but never ran away with the score.

West led by five at halftime, then increased the lead to 31-23 with a Carson Edmiston 3-pointer 15 seconds into the third quarter. Robinson hit two free throws then scored off an assist from Mills to make it a four-point game with just under six minutes on the clock.

Another dry spell from Central proved to be the difference-maker in the game. The Eagles only scored two points in the final six minutes of the third quarter, again coming from Robinson. West Wilkes, meanwhile, went on a 14-2 run to lead 45-29 heading into the fourth. Through three quarters, West Wilkes was 6-of-15 (40%) from 3-point range.

Central quietly crawled back into the game in the fourth quarter. An Ayden Wilmoth 3-pointer and offensive put-back from Brady Edmonds warmed the team up, then Wilmoth hit another 3-pointer on a Mills assist to make it 48-37 with 3:49 to play.

The Golden Eagles came out of a timeout and nearly forced a 10-second violation before the Blackhawks were forced to burn a timeout. Central forced a turnover on defense, but couldn’t capitalize as they gave possession back to West Wilkes. The Eagles went cold once again and didn’t score until there were 33 seconds remaining, and by this point the Hawks’ lead was back up to 15.

Robinson had a near double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. Mills was the only Eagles player in double figures with 11 points, and the senior led the team with four assists as well.

Scoring

West Wilkes – 11, 17, 17, 10 = 55

Surry Central – 9, 14, 6, 12 = 41

WW: Harrison Holbrook 14, Jaxon Tribble 14, Carson Edmiston 10, Carson Stanley 8, Jaheim McDougald 6, Cal Crumpton 2, Daniel Lambert 1

SC: Dakota Mills 11, Christian Robinson 9, Ayden Wilmoth 8, Brady Edmonds 6, Jacob Edmonds 3, Josh Pardue 2, Jacob Mitchell 2

