North Surry rebounds with win over West Wilkes

February 2, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Cynthia Chaire (12) puts the clamps on a West Wilkes play by meeting Kendall Stanley (15) at the top of the key.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s Laneé Kyle (34) drives along the baseline during the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game against West Wilkes.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Laneé Kyle (34) drives along the baseline during the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game against West Wilkes.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Greyhound senior Callie Allen (2) goes up-and-under to score two of her 25 points against West Wilkes.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Greyhound senior Callie Allen (2) goes up-and-under to score two of her 25 points against West Wilkes.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s Reece Niston (20) takes aim for a second-half free throw.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Reece Niston (20) takes aim for a second-half free throw.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Callie Robertson (15) fires a 3-pointer for North Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Callie Robertson (15) fires a 3-pointer for North Surry.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s Josie Tompkins (42) goes up strong on the low block.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Josie Tompkins (42) goes up strong on the low block.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry bounced back from a conference loss by defeating West Wilkes 63-49 on Tuesday.

On January 28, the Lady Greyhounds – ranked No. 8 in the 2A West by MaxPreps – suffered just their second loss of 2022 by falling 54-43 to No. 6 Forbush. A rebound win was critical for North to remain in the hunt for the Foothills 2A Conference Championship with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.

The Hounds responded in a big way, defeating West Wilkes 63-49 at home on February 1. The 14-point win is North Surry’s largest margin of victory in a conference game this season.

Senior Callie Allen continued her impressive scoring streak with a season-high 25 points on 65% shooting. Allen didn’t have her first 20-point game of the season until Jan. 14 against Surry Central, but has now scored at least 20 in three of the Greyhounds’ past five games.

Forbush leads the FH2A Conference with a 7-1 record. North Surry sits in second at 6-2, followed by North Wilkes at 5-2 and Wilkes Central at 5-3.

West Wilkes’ hopes for a miraculous comeback for the championship were squandered by North Surry.

The Greyhounds (10-4) came out of the gate firing and doubled the Blackhawks’ score in the first quarter. North Surry knocked down four 3-pointers in the first quarter alone; Allen had two, Sadie Badgett had one and Cynthia Chaire had one. The Hounds went on to shoot 6-of-18 (33%) from deep during the game.

West Wilkes made things interesting in the second quarter by cutting the lead to five. Behind Annalee Bell’s seven second-quarter points, West trailed just 26-21 with just over two minutes left in the half.

A steal and layup from Allen at the two-minute mark sparked a 9-2 run for the home team. Allen scored again in transition, this time on a Josie Tomkins assist, then Reece Niston found Badgett for her second triple of the game. Allen capped off the run with a pull-up jumper from the free throw line just before the halftime buzzer.

West Wilkes never got within single digits again as both teams scored 27 points in the second half. Ten different Greyhounds scored in the second half as North Surry ran away with the win.

The Hounds’ defense applied constant pressure to the Blackhawks. North Surry finished with 15 steals, led by Allen, Niston and Badgett with three each. Khloe Bennett and Callie Robertson each had two blocks, and Allen and Sarah Mauldin each had one as North recorded a season-high six blocks.

North’s offense, meanwhile, committed a season-low five turnovers. Sixteen of the team’s 27 field goals were assisted; Badgett led the way with four, followed by Allen, Chaire and Sarah Mauldin with three each.

The Greyhounds are 10-0 this season when scoring at least 47 points, and have kept 13-of-14 opponents below 15 points.

Scoring

WWHS – 9, 14, 13, 13 = 49

NSHS – 18, 17, 14, 14 = 63

WWHS – Kacey Triplett 15, Annalee Bell 14, Katie Nichols 11, Parker Childress 5, Tori Teague 2, Kendall Stanley 2

NSHS – Callie Allen 25, Sadie Badgett 8, Khloe Bennett 8, Callie Robertson 5, Reece Niston 5, Cynthia Chaire 4, Sarah Mauldin 2, Haylee Smith 2, Josie Tompkins 2, Grace Phillips 2

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports