McMillen scores 1,000th career point

February 1, 2022
Surry Central’s Mia McMillen is recognized for scoring her 1,000th career point during a January 26 game against North Wilkes. The McMillen family is pictured here, from left: Josh, Tripp, Mia, Sara and Nolan.

Golden Eagle Athletics

Mia McMillen (22) brings the ball across half-court during a 2021 game against Wilkes Central.

Cory Smith | The News

Mia McMillen (22) brings the ball across half-court during a 2021 game against Wilkes Central.

Cory Smith | The News

DOBSON — Call her Ms. 1,000.

Back in August, the Surry Central senior Mia McMillen recorded her 1,000th career dig for Central’s volleyball team. Had the 2020-21 volleyball season not been truncated due to COVID-19, McMillen was also on pace to surpass the millennium mark in kills as well.

Fast-forward five months and McMillen has shattered the 1,000-point ceiling once again: this time on the basketball court. Mia scored her 1,000th career point for the Eagles during a January 26 game against North Wilkes. The game was stopped so the school could recognize McMillen, who just needed four points in the game to reach 1,000.

McMillen is the first the first Surry Central player to reach 1,000 career points in nearly a decade. The most recent Golden Eagle to do so was 2014 graduate Cassidy Joyner with school record 1,485 points.

“We are so incredibly proud of Mia. She is an exceptional athlete, and we are so thankful she is a Golden Eagle,” the Golden Eagle coach staff said in a statement to the News.

“From the time she was in the gym as a small child hooping at Eagles Nest camp until now, she has worked hard. This accomplishment is even more impressive with playing in the adversity of a pandemic and having fewer games. The leader she has become and her dedication is sure to help her in all her future athletic endeavors. We wish you all the luck in all you do!”

Mia only played three JV basketball games her freshman year before becoming a permanent fixture on the varsity squad. She received All-Conference Honors in basketball as both a sophomore and a junior after being named an honorable mention her freshman year. McMillen led the Golden Eagles in points, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks as a sophomore, then ran it back her junior year by leading 4-of-5 offensive categories.

McMillen currently leads the 2021-22 Central squad in five offensive categories once again. Through 16 games, Mia is averaging career highs in minutes (31.2), points (19.9), rebounds (8.1), assists (3.1) and blocks (0.6). Her mark of 4.9 steals per game, while not a career high, is currently tied for the most in the 2A West.

Mia has scored in double figures in all 16 games this season, has nine games of at least 20 points and two games of at least 30 points. She also has six double-doubles.

