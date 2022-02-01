Lions “Shock” Oak Ridge on game-winning shot

February 1, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Millennium Charter’s Tristan Shockley (4) pulls up at the free throw line for a jump shot.

Andrea Jarrell Photography

<p>The Lions’ Landon Martin (33) goes straight up as he attempts to block an NCLA shot.</p> <p>Andrea Jarrell Photography</p>

The Lions’ Landon Martin (33) goes straight up as he attempts to block an NCLA shot.

Andrea Jarrell Photography

<p>Phillip Byrd (14) looks for a Lion teammate as he dribbles up the right sideline.</p> <p>Andrea Jarrell Photography</p>

Phillip Byrd (14) looks for a Lion teammate as he dribbles up the right sideline.

Andrea Jarrell Photography

<p>Millennium’s Justin Doggett (5) traps an NCLA player on a full-court press, while Lion teammates Landon Martin (33) and Tristan Shockley (4) lag behind to intercept a pass.</p> <p>Andrea Jarrell Photography</p>

Millennium’s Justin Doggett (5) traps an NCLA player on a full-court press, while Lion teammates Landon Martin (33) and Tristan Shockley (4) lag behind to intercept a pass.

Andrea Jarrell Photography

Millennium Charter picked up its fourth win of the year in unforgettable fashion on January 25.

The Lions hosted an Oak Ridge Military Academy team riding a four-game winning streak. In fact, the visiting Eagles hadn’t lost in more than a month, and the most recent team to defeat Oak Ridge was Millennium on December 10.

Senior guard Tristan Shockley scored 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to keep Millennium in the game. Shockley’s most important points of the night came on a game-winning drive to the basket with one second left in the fourth quarter, leading the Lions to a 52-51 win.

The back-and-forth game in which Millennium came out on top served as redemption for a loss earlier in the season to Carver. In that Jan. 7 game, Carver overcame a 4-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat MCA 53-51.

Having been in a similar situation just a few weeks prior, the Lions kept their cool in the fourth. Unlike the Carver game, in which the Lions went cold in the fourth, Millennium and Oak Ridge went back-and-forth throughout the final quarter.

The Lions entered the fourth quarter with a 37-36 lead and went on a 9-2 run. Shockley had six points in a row before the Eagles’ James Shelhimer scored Oak Ridge’s first points of the period, but then Millennium extended its lead again when Aryan Hira hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

Oak Ridge pounded the ball inside for a 6-0 run of their own, and a few successful trips to the free throw line gave the Eagles a three-point advantage with less than a minute to play. Shockley closed the gap to 51-50 by putting back his own miss. The Lions intentionally fouled and lucked up when Oak Ridge missed back-to-back free throws, but turned the ball over on offense.

The Lions fouled again with 12 seconds remaining and the Eagles missed both shots. Millennium was fouled with seven seconds left, but wasn’t in the bonus yet. Shockley received the in-bounds pass and finished a layup on the right side of the hoop with time still on the clock. Oak Ridge threw up a prayer at the buzzer, but it failed to hit the mark.

Scoring

ORMA – 12, 15, 9, 15 = 51

MCA – 16, 11, 10, 15 = 52

ORMA: individual stats not available

MCA: Tristan Shockley 22, Aryan Hira 12, Landon Martin 6, Phillip Byrd 6, Evan Key 4, Ethan Holladay 2

Millennium looked to build on the win by hosting N.C. Leadership Academy the next night, but couldn’t contend with the sharpshooting Falcons.

NCLA came out firing with three 3-pointers from Troy Shoemaker in the first quarter. Shoemaker scored a game-high 19 points that included five 3-pointers, and the Falcons made eight triples as a team.

Millennium mounted a few comebacks, but each one was countered with a bigger NCLA run. Leadership Academy dealt the final blow by outscoring the Lions 19-8 in the fourth for a final score of 60-37

Scoring

NCLA – 20, 9, 12, 19 = 60

MCA – 12, 9, 8, 8 = 37

NCLA: Troy Shoemaker 19, Laken Locklear 14, Scott Stanley 9, Cade Shoemaker 5, Nick Hurst 4, Ethan Kuhn-Lain 3, Will Martin 3, Caleb Foster 2, Landon Burleyson 1

MCA: Tristan Shockley 17, Phillip Byrd 10, Aryan Hira 4, Landon Martin 4, Evan Key 2

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports