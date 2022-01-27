Bears win ninth-consecutive NW1A Tourney

January 27, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The Mount Airy wrestling team earned the program’s ninth-consecutive Northwest 1A Conference Tournament Championship on Tuesday.

Go ahead and read the title again. It’s not a typo.

The Mount Airy Granite Bears captured the program’s ninth-consecutive Northwest 1A Conference Tournament Championship on Tuesday. Mount Airy coach Cody Atkins was named NW1A Coach of the Year as the Bears swept the regular season and conference tournament awards.

The Bears, who played host to this year’s tournament, placed a wrestler in the top three of 13-of-14 total brackets: five won gold medals, three won silver medals and five won bronze medals.

Granite Bear senior Connor Medvar captured his third NW1A Conference Title – the fourth overall in his high school career – in dominant fashion and was named the 2021-22 NW1A Wrestler of the Year. Medvar earned a first-round BYE, pinned Starmount’s Joe Wilds in the first period of the semifinals and pinned East Wilkes’ Tristan Alkire in the second period of the championship match. Medvar was one point away from winning via technical fall when he picked up the pin.

Medvar’s championship win was part of an impressive stretch in which Mount Airy won gold in 5-of-6 consecutive weight classes.

This run began with Franklin Bennett in the 152-pound class. Bennett, a former state champion like Medvar, earned a first-round BYE before pinning South Stokes’ Austin Evans in the first period of the semifinals.

Bennett ran into Alleghany’s Isaac Stoker for the second time in two days in the championship match, and the end result was the same as the day before. The Granite Bear led 6-2 in the third period before winning via fall.

Traven Thompson won his first 160-pound conference championship with back-to-back wins. Thompson led 4-1 in the semifinals before pinning Starmount’s Stokes Houston, then led 14-4 in the championship before pinning South Stokes’ Cohen Jennings.

Fast-forward to the 195 championship and the Bears were holding gold once again. Edwin Agabo earned a win in the first round with a first-period pin over Elkin’s Jayden Martin, then defeated Starmount’s Hunter Flay via 6-3 decision in the championship.

Sao Lennon had Mount Airy’s final championship win of the meet. Lennon earned a first-round BYE in the 220 bracket, defeated North Stokes’ Chris Hardin in the first period of the semifinals then pinned East Wilkes’ Isaiah Edwards in the second period of the championship match.

Jack Martin, John Martin and Brison George each won silver medals for the Bears.

Jack Martin reached the championship of the 106 bracket before running into North Stokes’ Hunter Fulp. Fulp, ranked No. 2 in the 1A 106 division by rankwrestlers.com, is 45-1 on the season.

John Martin made it to the 138 championship with a pair of wins via fall. He ran into East Wilkes’ Kaden Royal, ranked No. 4 in the 1A 138 division, and lost via major decision.

Brison George reached the championship of the 126 bracket with a 16-9 decision win over South Stokes’ Nathan Grogan, but fell to Alleghany’s Bryson Church in the finals. Church holds a record of 33-12 on the season and is ranked No. 5 in the 1A 126 class.

Five Mount Airy wrestlers finished third and took home bronze medals: Hope Horan at 113, Alex Cox at 132, Avery Poindexter at 145, Luke Leonard at 182 and Spencer Baldwin at 285.

The only bracket Mount Airy failed to earn a medal in was the 126 division, and that was only because the Bears didn’t have a wrestler compete in the bracket.

Full tournament results can be found at bit.ly/3o4bft2

