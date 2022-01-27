Lions take second at NWPC Championship

January 27, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Millennium Charter’s Ava Utt clears her gold-medal mark at Tuesday’s Northwest Piedmont Conference Championship meet.

<p>Brody Krackenberg, left, hands the baton to teammate Ford Holmes in a relay race.</p> <p>Andrea Jarrell Photography</p>

Brody Krackenberg, left, hands the baton to teammate Ford Holmes in a relay race.

<p>Millennium Charter freshman Ruby Hoerter received All-Conference Honors in four events at Tuesday’s Northwest Piedmont Conference Championship.</p> <p>Andrea Jarrell Photography</p>

Millennium Charter freshman Ruby Hoerter received All-Conference Honors in four events at Tuesday’s Northwest Piedmont Conference Championship.

<p>Hartley Devore runs his leg of the 4x400 meter relay for Millennium Charter.</p> <p>Andrea Jarrell Photography</p>

Hartley Devore runs his leg of the 4x400 meter relay for Millennium Charter.

<p>Millennium’s Savannah Allen competes in the shot put at the Northwest Piedmont Conference Championship meet.</p> <p>Andrea Jarrell Photography</p>

Millennium’s Savannah Allen competes in the shot put at the Northwest Piedmont Conference Championship meet.

WINSTON-SALEM — Millennium Charter Academy’s boys and girls indoor track and field teams both finished as conference runners-up at Tuesday’s championship meet.

Five schools competed at the event hosted by JDL Fast Track: Millennium, Bishop McGuinness, Winston-Salem Prep, Carver and Cornerstone Charter. MCA finished second only to Bishop McGuinness in both divisions.

The Lions made an impact in their Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference by posting 18 All-Conference performances. Eleven Millennium athletes – five girls and six boys – took home All-Conference Honors. Competitors that finished in the top-2 of an event were named All-Conference for the NWPC

Ava Utt and Ava Hiatt each won individual conference championships for the girls, and Calvin Devore did so for the boys. The girls 4×400 meter relay team and the boys 4×800 meter relay team also captured individual conference titles.

Ruby Hoerter finished top-2 in four events: the 1600 and 3200 meters, and the 4X400, and 4X800 relays. The Lion freshman won gold as part of the 4×400 relay team, and took silver in the 1600 meters, 3200 meters and 4×800 relays. Hoerter completed the 1600 meters in 6:28.28 and the 3200 meters in 14:01.46.

Hoerter was joined on both relay teams by Utt, Savannah Allen and Clara Minix. The 4×400 team won with a time of 5:45.24, and the 4×800 team took second with a time of 13:24.35.

Utt, in addition to her two second-place finishes in the relay races, won the conference title in high jump. She won the event with a leap of 4-08.00 feet.

Millennium took gold and silver in the girls shot put and will likely have a hold on the event in the years to come. Hiatt, a freshman, won the event with a throw of 20-02.00 feet, and was followed by Allen, a sophomore, at 20-00.00 feet even.

Calvin Devore had the only individual All-Conference performance for the MCA boys. He did so by blowing away the competition in the 1000 meters. Devore’s time of 2:49.09 secured the championship by more than 17 seconds.

Calvin Devore and Hartley Devore were both part of the Lions’ 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams. The 4×800 squad, which also included Ford Holmes and Brody Krackenberg, won a gold medal with a time of 10:12.20.

The boys 4×400 relay team was made up of the Devores, Nick Johnson and Diego Gomez. The squad finished second with a time of 4:32.45.

Full meet results can be found at bit.ly/3G5fomE

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports